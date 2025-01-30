The Secret To Juicier Baked Chicken Breast Is One Extra Step
Ah, baked chicken, the steady, reliable staple of the dinner rotation. This hearty dish is timeless, given the ease with which it can be cooked and the wide assortment of ingredients and flavors that can be infused into the meat. But even the most familiar recipes can benefit from some fine-tuning, and with baked chicken, there's one step you should add to achieve the most deliciously juicy results.
Brining is a time-honored process that adds flavor and moisture to a variety of meats. A good brine, whether wet or dry, is the key to cooking the perfect chicken wing, while a dry brine creates the most flavorful crust on a pork chop. This is because the salt draws out the meat's natural moisture, which rises to the surface, collects the salt, and reabsorbs into the meat over time. The process infuses extra flavor into the chicken while also breaking down the protein to create a shockingly tender bite.
Adding sugar to a brine introduces a touch of caramelization during the cooking process, especially when done on high heat. However, be careful — a wet brine can make achieving crispy skin more difficult.
Different ways to brine chicken
There are three types of brines: wet, dry, and buttermilk. Any of these can be used for baked chicken, though wet and dry brines are more common. A dry brine can be as simple as salt and baking powder, or it can include sugar, lemon zest, and a blend of spices and herbs of your choice. A wet brine is just a mixture of water and salt — start with a ratio of ¼ cup kosher salt to four cups water — enhanced with bay leaves, peppercorns, sugar, vinegar, or other aromatics, depending on your desired flavor profile.
Both wet and dry brines require extra time. A dry brine needs enough time for the salt to break down the meat; otherwise, you're simply seasoning your chicken. For a wet brine, the solution must first be dissolved in hot water and then cooled before adding the meat. After brining, the chicken should sit out for several hours to dry if you want crispy skin.
Another option is buttermilk brine. While buttermilk is most commonly associated with juicy fried chicken, it can also be an excellent choice for baked chicken if prepared ahead of time. Combine buttermilk with shallots, garlic, sugar, salt, and pepper, coat the chicken in the mixture, and let it sit for at least eight hours. Starting this process in the morning before work is a great way to come home to the juiciest baked chicken of your life, ready to cook with no extra preparation.