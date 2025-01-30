The Secret To Juicier Baked Chicken Breast Is One Extra Step

Ah, baked chicken, the steady, reliable staple of the dinner rotation. This hearty dish is timeless, given the ease with which it can be cooked and the wide assortment of ingredients and flavors that can be infused into the meat. But even the most familiar recipes can benefit from some fine-tuning, and with baked chicken, there's one step you should add to achieve the most deliciously juicy results.

Brining is a time-honored process that adds flavor and moisture to a variety of meats. A good brine, whether wet or dry, is the key to cooking the perfect chicken wing, while a dry brine creates the most flavorful crust on a pork chop. This is because the salt draws out the meat's natural moisture, which rises to the surface, collects the salt, and reabsorbs into the meat over time. The process infuses extra flavor into the chicken while also breaking down the protein to create a shockingly tender bite.

Adding sugar to a brine introduces a touch of caramelization during the cooking process, especially when done on high heat. However, be careful — a wet brine can make achieving crispy skin more difficult.