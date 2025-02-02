The Underrated Way You Should Be Cooking And Eating Turkey

Turkey is one of those foods that might appear on your table only one or two times per year. Apart from cold-cut turkey sandwiches, many foodies don't think to cook it for lunch or dinner outside the annual fall and winter holidays. Instead of only serving this go-to bird on Thanksgiving, it's time to try turkey in an entirely new way by making crunchy turkey tenders.

If you enjoy the herbaceous and savory flavors that come with Thanksgiving dinner, you can recreate a more snack-friendly version of the classic meal with easy-to-eat turkey strips. Simply grab a raw turkey breast, cut the meat into thin tenders, and prepare a breading station. You can use egg whites or beaten eggs to dredge your turkey strips, but using seasoned gravy can add even more flavor. Then cover each piece in seasoned breadcrumbs (or pulverized instant stuffing!).

Once each strip is well-coated, spray the tenders with oil and cook them in your air fryer set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for the fastest option. Flip them over after about 8 minutes, add a bit more oil, and continue cooking the strips until opaque and firm (or until a meat thermometer in the center reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Alternatively, bake the strips in a 425 degrees Fahrenheit oven for approximately 30 minutes. From there, your crispy and juicy tenders are ready to dip in homemade sauces for the perfect finish.