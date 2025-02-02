The Underrated Way You Should Be Cooking And Eating Turkey
Turkey is one of those foods that might appear on your table only one or two times per year. Apart from cold-cut turkey sandwiches, many foodies don't think to cook it for lunch or dinner outside the annual fall and winter holidays. Instead of only serving this go-to bird on Thanksgiving, it's time to try turkey in an entirely new way by making crunchy turkey tenders.
If you enjoy the herbaceous and savory flavors that come with Thanksgiving dinner, you can recreate a more snack-friendly version of the classic meal with easy-to-eat turkey strips. Simply grab a raw turkey breast, cut the meat into thin tenders, and prepare a breading station. You can use egg whites or beaten eggs to dredge your turkey strips, but using seasoned gravy can add even more flavor. Then cover each piece in seasoned breadcrumbs (or pulverized instant stuffing!).
Once each strip is well-coated, spray the tenders with oil and cook them in your air fryer set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, for the fastest option. Flip them over after about 8 minutes, add a bit more oil, and continue cooking the strips until opaque and firm (or until a meat thermometer in the center reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Alternatively, bake the strips in a 425 degrees Fahrenheit oven for approximately 30 minutes. From there, your crispy and juicy tenders are ready to dip in homemade sauces for the perfect finish.
Savory turkey tenders can be served with all kinds of sauces
As your turkey tenders crisp up in your oven or air fryer, use your time wisely and whip up some mouthwatering sauce recipes. Next to classics like honey mustard and ketchup, try some specialty dips that showcase more of your favorite holiday flavors. Make a homemade ranch dressing by combining small amounts of mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and lemon juice with a special assortment of seasonings. Aside from the usual garlic and onion powder, mix in a bit of fresh sage or thyme for that autumnal taste. Rosemary and tarragon are also delightful options that pair especially well with turkey.
You can also exchange your go-to barbecue sauce for a cranberry-inflected version. Simply combine canned cranberries or homemade cranberry sauce with ingredients like diced onion and garlic, spices, vinegar, brown sugar, and mustard or ketchup. Heat the combined mixture over your stove — once cooled, you can whirl the ingredients in your blender to create a more uniform texture, if you like. And of course, you can't go wrong with a quick homemade gravy made of butter, flour and chicken or turkey stock.
Enjoy these flavorful tenders with your favorite sides, such as sweet potato fries, mashed potatoes, or flavorful roasted veggies with vanilla. You can also cut your turkey strips into bite-size pieces and serve them atop a bed of greens with homemade ranch dressing, making for a smashing salad.