Can You Cook Steak In The Microwave?

This piece of unconventional wisdom could be the answer to your steak woes. Typically, steak is grilled, pan seared, or cooked in the oven. Each have their merits and achieve slightly different finishes, but you can actually use your microwave as well.

The microwave method is promoted by Greek food scientist George Vekinis who shared on the "Instant Genius" podcast that the ideal way to cook steak is to take it straight from the fridge, microwave it for one to two minutes, and then briefly pan sear it. The result is a medium-rare steak that the food scientist says will be amply cooked and full of flavor. There are a few things to keep in mind with this method. Firstly, it works best with thin steaks as the actual cooking time is limited. The thicker the cut of steak, the rarer it will be, which is great for some people, but not universally loved.

Secondly, a meat thermometer is very helpful here as the internal temperature should reach a minimum of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you aren't used to cooking steaks in general, it can be hard to tell if your medium-rare meat is, in fact, cooked enough, and given that this method is unfamiliar to most, this tool is especially recommended.