Can You Cook Steak In The Microwave?
This piece of unconventional wisdom could be the answer to your steak woes. Typically, steak is grilled, pan seared, or cooked in the oven. Each have their merits and achieve slightly different finishes, but you can actually use your microwave as well.
The microwave method is promoted by Greek food scientist George Vekinis who shared on the "Instant Genius" podcast that the ideal way to cook steak is to take it straight from the fridge, microwave it for one to two minutes, and then briefly pan sear it. The result is a medium-rare steak that the food scientist says will be amply cooked and full of flavor. There are a few things to keep in mind with this method. Firstly, it works best with thin steaks as the actual cooking time is limited. The thicker the cut of steak, the rarer it will be, which is great for some people, but not universally loved.
Secondly, a meat thermometer is very helpful here as the internal temperature should reach a minimum of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you aren't used to cooking steaks in general, it can be hard to tell if your medium-rare meat is, in fact, cooked enough, and given that this method is unfamiliar to most, this tool is especially recommended.
Microwaving compared to other cooking methods
Ultimately, the cut of steak you choose will be as important as the method by which you cook it. Rump steaks are preferred by most people to be pan seared because they are easy to work with and absorb surrounding flavors well, while the grill or oven are the go-tos for a cut like the giant and luxurious porterhouse. Microwaving your meat requires only patting the cut dry and sprinkling some salt onto it before heating.
Oiling your steak ahead of heating it is a big no-no as it can cause the meat to burn. Most steaks will be cooked to the minimum internal temperature within four to five minutes a side on the grill or pan. Given that the microwave heats the meat from the inside out, it requires far less time on the stove afterwards, and the point of this second step is only to give it a mild char and unlock some extra flavor, not to do any of the actual cooking.
When searing microwaved steak, the goal is to initiate a mild Maillard reaction, which will amplify the meat's natural flavors. Unlike other cooking methods, microwaving steak relies heavily on letting the meat speak for itself, not allowing any type of seasoning or extraneous flavor to detract from it. For real meat lovers who aren't afraid of a steak's red juices, this is actually a great way to achieve an organic, unrefined meaty flavor.