The Affordable Alternative You Can Try For Truffles
A truffle is a mushroom that is known for its arduous harvesting process, rich and earthy taste, and famously intoxicating smell. All of these factors contribute to it being one of the priciest ingredients on the market, which is why you rarely find it in people's pantries. What you can find, however, are suitable substitutes.
One of the most common affordable truffle substitutes is porcini mushrooms. Known for their deep and nutty flavor, porcinis grow naturally in similar conditions to truffles which make them a suitable replacement. Though not identical, their flavor profiles overlap significantly and commonly appear in similar dishes such as pasta and soups, hence why porcinis are a good alternative.
Porcini mushrooms are still slightly more expensive than your garden variety fungi, so home chefs can also try black trumpet mushrooms, otherwise known as the "poor man's truffle." Their flavors overlap less than porcini and truffles, but black trumpets have a powerful earthy aroma that yields a similar aura of fanciness — just use a light hand when adding black trumpets, so they don't overpower your dish.
Preparing your truffle alternatives
With so many truffle alternatives, and mushroom types in general, it's important to know how to cook them. Truffles often appear in equally rich dishes such as pasta, creamy soups, and sometimes eggs. So, something like a truffle baked macaroni and cheese provides a thick, flavorful base that complements the mushrooms' earthiness; you could easily replace the truffles in this case with porcinis or black trumpets for a more affordable option. Note that truffles are typically served raw (usually white truffles) or lightly cooked (black truffles) to preserve their taste, but with substitutes, you can try lightly sauteing them to bring out more flavor.
One of the most common uses of truffles is actually truffle oil: a base oil, like olive oil, that is infused with the chemical flavoring compounds found in truffles. In fact, it's a mistake to cook with truffle oil – or to use it in excess. Indeed, Gordon Ramsay swears chefs don't use it correctly when they pour it on.
As with many oils, the infused flavors evaporate with heat, so using truffle oil to grease your pan totally removes the flavor and will drain your bank account. Instead, truffle oil is best used to add those final drops of earthy deliciousness right before your meal is served — but again, we're trying to save money. Fortunately, you can find truffle oil alternatives as well, including porcini mushroom infused extra virgin olive oil available by the bottle. You can keep that similar nutty taste infused in your dishes without breaking the bank, all so you can serve Michelin-quality dishes in the comfort of your own home.