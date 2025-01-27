Why Marcella Hazan's Famous Tomato Sauce Calls For Half An Onion, Not Diced

If you've ever seen Marcella Hazan's famous tomato, butter, and onion sauce recipe — which first appeared in "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" — you know it sounds too good to be true. With just four simple ingredients and less than an hour, a deeply aromatic and rich tomato sauce is within your reach.

Originally, Hazan's recipe sparked some controversy. Some Italian-Americans balked at its simplicity, claiming that butter in tomato sauce is not truly Italian, and that not dicing the onion was wasteful. But its lack of tradition was intentional. Hazan, who grew up in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, chose to look beyond her upbringing to enrich her pasta sauce with a new approach to cooking, ultimately creating this legendary dish.

The recipe calls for two pounds of ripe tomatoes (or three cups of canned whole peeled tomatoes with their juice), one medium sweet onion, five tablespoons of butter, and a pinch of salt. You simply place all the ingredients into a saucepan or Dutch oven and let it cook for about 50 minutes. That's it. With no need to finely dice onions (great news for those prone to crying over onions) and no reliance on extra spices or seasonings, the simplicity of this recipe is what keeps home cooks coming back. And with just four ingredients, each one has the opportunity to truly shine, blending together in perfect harmony. A sweet onion, cut in half, blooms in the tomato sauce, while the butter adds a luscious fat component that balances the natural acidity of the tomatoes beautifully.