Alton Brown's Unusual Egg Carton Hack For Meatballs Is Quite Genius

What's better than meatballs? Meatballs without the mess, of course! Anyone who has cooked their favorite polpette recipe (especially something more complicated like avocado-stuffed meatballs) knows that the only downside to the delicious dish is the thick layer of grease left behind. But with Alton Brown's out-of-the-box ... actually, make that, Alton Brown's inside-the-box hack, cleaning up after cooking is as simple as throwing away a carton.

Brown's trick is simple: Bake a dozen meatballs in an empty egg carton. The most simple benefit of this method is that the cardboard absorbs the grease in one easy-to-dispose place, but there are added benefits you might not expect. The meatballs sit in the grease as they bake, allowing them to absorb some of the lost moisture, which keeps them from drying out. At the same time, the porous nature of the egg carton allows circular airflow that creates a perfect, crispy exterior while the insides stay juicy and tender.

While ordinarily, a liquid component, such as a panade, is a key step in cooking meatballs correctly, the moisture retention inherent in this method makes the addition of milk or stock a less pressing concern. Prepare your favorite meatball recipe, which, for Brown, includes spinach, parmesan, and ground pork butt — and then shape into 12 balls small enough to fit into the egg divots, and roast them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Once they're done, transfer them to a plate and toss the carton.