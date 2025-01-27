Alton Brown's Unusual Egg Carton Hack For Meatballs Is Quite Genius
What's better than meatballs? Meatballs without the mess, of course! Anyone who has cooked their favorite polpette recipe (especially something more complicated like avocado-stuffed meatballs) knows that the only downside to the delicious dish is the thick layer of grease left behind. But with Alton Brown's out-of-the-box ... actually, make that, Alton Brown's inside-the-box hack, cleaning up after cooking is as simple as throwing away a carton.
Brown's trick is simple: Bake a dozen meatballs in an empty egg carton. The most simple benefit of this method is that the cardboard absorbs the grease in one easy-to-dispose place, but there are added benefits you might not expect. The meatballs sit in the grease as they bake, allowing them to absorb some of the lost moisture, which keeps them from drying out. At the same time, the porous nature of the egg carton allows circular airflow that creates a perfect, crispy exterior while the insides stay juicy and tender.
While ordinarily, a liquid component, such as a panade, is a key step in cooking meatballs correctly, the moisture retention inherent in this method makes the addition of milk or stock a less pressing concern. Prepare your favorite meatball recipe, which, for Brown, includes spinach, parmesan, and ground pork butt — and then shape into 12 balls small enough to fit into the egg divots, and roast them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Once they're done, transfer them to a plate and toss the carton.
Things to remember when cooking egg carton meatballs
Unless you're an Alton Brown aficionado, this will likely be new territory for you, so here are some things to remember when using this method. Several health and safety questions come to mind when deciding whether or not to cook meatballs in an egg carton — notably fire hazards and bacteria contamination.
Cardboard is a fire risk at temperatures of 425 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Following Brown's instructions to cook them at 400 should prevent any chance of the carton igniting, but it also means that you can't simply up the temperature if you want to speed up the process.
As for bacteria, while eggshells carry the risk of salmonella, the temperature and time allotted to cooking these meatballs will effectively kill the bacteria, making them safe to eat. Those still nervous can apply a light coat of white vinegar to the carton before use, as white vinegar reduces salmonella risk while being easily ingestible.
While this recipe allows for some wiggle room in terms of moisture content, choosing meat that's too lean is a common mistake when cooking meatballs. For a bite that's as juicy as one you'd get in a restaurant, opt for ground meat with a 20% fat content. You'll also want to make sure not to overwork the meat, which can lead to a similarly dry, messy meatball. Just give a gentle mix and go.