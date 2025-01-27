Can You Bake Vegan Cookies Without An Egg Alternative?
Eggs might be the MVP of traditional cookie baking, but in vegan recipes, they're simply not an option — and turns out, they're not missed either. In fact, some of the best vegan cookie recipes skip egg substitutes entirely, instead relying on the chemistry rules of baking. Flour, sugar, eggs, and fat are often cited as the holy grail of baking — but, as it turns out, sugar, flour, and fat are doing most of the heavy lifting. Eggs? Not so much.
Eggs typically provide moisture, structure, and a bit of binding magic. But guess what? Vegan butter (an easy swap for dairy butter in most cookies or even in your macadamia brown butter cashew cookie dough) can handle the moisture part just fine, while flour and sugar team up to hold everything together. The result? Cookies that can be perfectly chewy, crispy, or soft — whatever your preference — all without the finickiness of flax eggs, applesauce, or other vegan egg substitutes.
And this minimalist approach isn't just the easy option, it's backed by baking science. Skipping the egg won't mean skimping on flavor or texture. Plus, leaving out fastidious substitutes simplifies the process, making it a breeze for both seasoned bakers and those who have yet to even don an apron. Who wants to wait for chia seeds to plump up when a perfectly balanced dough can do the job in your vegan brown butter cookie recipe?
Exploring textures and flavors for the best vegan cookie
With eggs out of the mix, you can take some time to think about other ingredients that could make your cookies truly stand out. Vegan butter delivers a classic vibe with its rich and creamy texture – while refined coconut oil brings a slight crispiness and light flavor, perfect for delicate cookies. Nut butters, like almond or peanut butter, add a unique nutty complexity while also serving as a binding agent. Your choice of fat or binder can dramatically impact the final flavor and texture of your cookies, so it's worth experimenting to find the ideal match for your preferences.
Want extra chewiness? Incorporate vegetable shortening and reduce the baking time slightly to keep the cookies tender. The absence of water in vegetable shortening (compared to butter) means there's less steam produced during baking, which reduces the tendency for cookies to puff up or spread excessively. Or perhaps you prefer a crispier texture? Increase the brown sugar content and extend the baking time slightly for a satisfying crunch.
And while you're experimenting, why not try an oatmeal and raisin cookie, soaking oats and raisins before baking -– as Duff Goldman suggests in this tip -– to give plumper raisins and softer oats? Or for a bold flavor boost, try incorporating grains of paradise — an uncommon, citrusy spice that will elevate your next batch of cookies.