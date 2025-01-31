The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Nut Bars

Costco's Kirkland Signature private label brand is one of the warehouse chain's selling points for its fans, offering products that can be as good as those made by big-name companies, but at a cheaper price (there are a couple ways for non-members to try them, too). Costco contracts many different manufacturers to make these products, like the companies behind Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds and Kirkland vanilla ice cream. And when Costco set out to make a Kirkland version of chocolate and nut bars in 2016, it turned to a family-owned company.

Kingsport, Tennessee-based Leclerc Foods USA manufactures the Kirkland Signature Nut Bars with Cocoa Drizzle & Sea Salt. The company is part of Leclerc Group, a 120-year-old manufacturing business headquartered in Quebec, Canada that makes cookies, crackers, and snack bars. Three of its eight plants are located in Tennessee and Pennsylvania (the other five are in Canada), and its products are distributed in more than 30 countries.

The company got its start in 1905 when Francois Leclerc began selling cookies out of his Quebec City home, using his wife's jelly cookie recipe. Five generations of the Leclerc family have grown and expanded the business since then. The manufacturer sold only cookies until the 1980s, when it began successfully moving into other products, and it started private label partnerships with food chains in the U.S. in the '90s. Today, private label products like the Kirkland nut bars are a central part of Leclerc's business.