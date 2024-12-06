The Massive Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Costco may be known for its dollar hot dog meals, free sample frenzies, and low prices on big-ticket items like car tires and big-screen TVs, but the real powerhouse behind the brand is its in-house Kirkland Signature line. This private label, which covers everything from toilet paper to super affordable Champagne, generates over $50 billion annually — a figure that surpasses even massive brands like Nike (per Fortune).

The open secret among Costco shoppers, of course, is that many Kirkland Signature products are made and packaged by other well-known brands. For instance, Costco's bottled water comes from Niagara Bottling in California, while its signature tequila is produced by Santa Lucia Corporate Distillery in Tesistán, Jalisco, Mexico. As for chocolate products like its chocolate-covered almonds? Costco has been working with Blommer Chocolate Company for decades, according to its self-published newsletter, Costco Connection.

Blommer may not be a household name like Hershey's, but the Chicago-based company is actually North America's largest supplier of chocolate ingredients. According to Costco Connection, Costco chose Blommer as a partner due to shared values that focus on sustainability.