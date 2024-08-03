Hot dogs are a summertime tradition, hitting grills across the United States. It's common to hear the word "wiener" in reference to hot dogs throughout the season. When paired with the word "schnitzel," though, it becomes a thin, breaded cutlet made from veal, which is totally unrelated to American frankfurters — or the hot dog-slinging fast food chain.

Among Americans, though, the confusion between wiener schnitzel and hot dogs might partially be because of Wienershnitzel, which only made schnitzel sandwiches for a limited time in 2017. However, the chain's name came from a haphazard suggestion to founder John Galardi — pulled straight from a random cookbook — and it just stuck in his mind like he wanted his company to stick in customers' minds. Neither made of veal nor breaded and fried, Galardi simply thought of it as catchy enough to make his business stand apart and thus be a success.

The German translation of "wiener schnitzel" is "Viennese cutlet," an Austrian tradition that's protected by law — veal must be used to make this delicate and tender dish. Otherwise, restaurants and the like can't label it "wiener schnitzel."