Add A Peppery Punch To Your Salad With An Unexpected Spice

Widening your selection of salad ingredients is all about incorporating bold and uncommon spices that will impress every guest at your table. Nigella seeds are among the best ingredients for adding an unexpected burst of peppery flavor to any salad, but first, you need to know what pairs well with them.

Nigella seeds come from the Nigella sativa plant. They are thought to have originated in India, and are typically used in North African, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian cuisines. These black seeds are also known as black cumin, black caraway, or black onion seeds — which makes sense, because their taste is often compared to cumin or oregano due to their pungent, peppery, and warm flavor. They are the perfect addition to salads if you'd like to add some texture, an eye-catching garnish, and something new and unexpected.

One important thing to know about nigella seeds is that they are often toasted to fully enjoy their fragrant nature. Beyond toasting, the seeds are usually sprinkled on top of salads as a garnish or mixed into sauces and dressings, much like sesame seeds. While both sesame and nigella seeds add a similar crunch to salads, nigella seeds are known to have a fuller flavor. Since they are packed with taste, adding just half a teaspoon of nigella seeds is usually enough to make an impact on your salads.