Why The Slow Cooker Isn't Ideal For Cooking Beef Tenderloin

When searching for the ideal beef cut to serve a good amount of people, look no further than beef tenderloin. It offers an incomparable melt-in-your-mouth succulence and delicate flavor, as it's easily the most tender of all beef cuts (thus the name). But when it comes time to cook it, a slow cooker is just not the way to go, no matter how easy it seems.

A slow cooker isn't the best cooking method here precisely because the tenderloin is a very tender, lean cut. This appliance is designed to cook meats all the way through to well done, and is ideal for breaking down plentiful fat and connective tissue to tenderize otherwise tough cuts of beef. Because tenderloin comes from the lower back of the cow — between the ribs and the hip — it doesn't get much exercise, resulting in a cut with little marbling and almost no connective tissue. A long, slow roast will just overcook the delicate proteins and dry up the little fat it has, leaving you with a desiccated, well-done lump that just doesn't do justice to this beautiful cut of meat.

The slow cooker should be reserved for cuts like chuck, brisket, or round, the best cuts of beef for a pot roast. For the perfect beef tenderloin, you want a hot, dry roast, rather than a slow, moist one, making the oven your best tool for the job.