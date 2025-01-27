Why The Slow Cooker Isn't Ideal For Cooking Beef Tenderloin
When searching for the ideal beef cut to serve a good amount of people, look no further than beef tenderloin. It offers an incomparable melt-in-your-mouth succulence and delicate flavor, as it's easily the most tender of all beef cuts (thus the name). But when it comes time to cook it, a slow cooker is just not the way to go, no matter how easy it seems.
A slow cooker isn't the best cooking method here precisely because the tenderloin is a very tender, lean cut. This appliance is designed to cook meats all the way through to well done, and is ideal for breaking down plentiful fat and connective tissue to tenderize otherwise tough cuts of beef. Because tenderloin comes from the lower back of the cow — between the ribs and the hip — it doesn't get much exercise, resulting in a cut with little marbling and almost no connective tissue. A long, slow roast will just overcook the delicate proteins and dry up the little fat it has, leaving you with a desiccated, well-done lump that just doesn't do justice to this beautiful cut of meat.
The slow cooker should be reserved for cuts like chuck, brisket, or round, the best cuts of beef for a pot roast. For the perfect beef tenderloin, you want a hot, dry roast, rather than a slow, moist one, making the oven your best tool for the job.
Which cooking method is best for beef tenderloin?
A combination oven and stovetop method will give you hot, juicy, delicious tenderloin in less than an hour. Start with a salted tenderloin that's been brought to room temperature. Pre-salted meat will expel less moisture as it cooks, keeping the roast nice and juicy in the oven, rather than leaking all its liquid and steaming. Sear the beef on both sides in a hot pan with oil to brown it, then cook it on an oven rack at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes.
For a medium rare doneness, you'll want the internal temperature at about 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Once your beef registers at the right temp when tested with a thermometer, take it out and let it rest under a tent of aluminum foil for another 10 minutes. Throughout this covered resting period, the temperature will rise another 10 degrees or so. The meat will come out tender, juicy, and easy to slice, with a nice salty crust.
Once you know what you're doing, beef tenderloin becomes amazingly versatile. For added flavor, try some incredible sauces to boost your steak meal, or use tenderloin in a beef Wellington. The smooth, mild flavor is an excellent canvas to paint with your favorite palette of ingredients. And if you can't quite finish it all, use leftover beef tenderloin to make easy, customizable sandwiches.