The Olive Garden Hack For Creamy Minestrone Soup

There are various insider tricks that can level up your Olive Garden experience, from hacks to try with the restaurant's leftovers to the simple way you can buy an Olive Garden cheese grater to use at home. When it comes to favorite soups from the chain, not only can you order Olive Garden's soups by the half-gallon, but you can also request a delicious mashup that combines two of your faves into one satisfying bowl.

Next time you visit the popular Italian dining spot, ask your server to bring you creamy minestrone soup, which is simply half a bowl of Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana and half a bowl of minestrone combined into one dish. The combo blends the light, tomato-based minestrone, filled with fresh veggies, beans, and pasta, with the creamy decadence of the sausage-rich Zuppa Toscana for an out-of-the-park bite that's both zesty and rich.

Just a heads-up: This combination will nullify the gluten-free properties of the standalone Zuppa Toscana, due to the pasta content of the minestrone, and the vegan classification of the minestrone, because of the spicy Italian sausage and dairy content in the Zuppa. As long as you're neither vegan nor following a gluten-free diet, though, you're good to go with this delicious soup hack!