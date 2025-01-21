Eggmazing Egg Decorator: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Whether you're using vinegar and dye or whipped cream and Kool-Aid, decorating eggs for Easter creates a mess. Scott Houdashell experienced the same problem but had a penchant for invention, leading him to create the Eggmazing Egg Decorator. His first, jury-rigged design consisted of a hot glue stick stuck on one end to the top of an egg and the other inserted into an electric screwdriver. By balancing the egg on a spoon, he could place a marker against the egg as it spun, creating tight, concentric circles.

The fully realized concept is simple: essentially just a rotor attached to a plastic bed for the egg, all housed in an attractive casing. While the engineering is nothing special, Houdashell realized he was the first to envision it, and quickly began turning it into a market-ready product. After two years of development with his best friend and business partner, Curtis McGill, the duo had a ready product to solve a common problem.

After ordering 10,000 units, McGill and Houdashell partnered with the American Specialty Toy Retail Association (ASTRA) to distribute their product. After only 23 days, they'd sold their entire stock, achieving $150,000 in sales. Equipped with a proven product and unshakeable confidence in its value, the pair behind the Eggmazing Egg Decorator took their vision to "Shark Tank," seeking $350,000 for 7% equity.