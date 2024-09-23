The 2-Ingredient Shortcut For Teriyaki Sauce You Should Try
Weeknight stir-fries and rice bowls just got so much simpler. If you are fresh out of your go-to bottle of teriyaki sauce (or don't feel like following a traditional recipe), you can whip up a very good substitute in just a couple of minutes. You need nothing more than brown sugar and soy sauce. Warm roughly equal parts of the two ingredients in a saucepan, stirring until the brown sugar dissolves, and that's it! The sauce is done before you can even think about ordering take-out.
If you prefer a sweeter take, just increase the proportion of sugar. Brown sugar is nice for the molasses-forward depth of flavor, but honey or white sugar also work here. Too sweet? Add less sweetener next time, or cut the sauce with a bit of water, salt-free broth, or rice vinegar, which can also help balance out some of the saltiness. If you prefer a sauce that is more thick and sticky than syrupy, simply thicken the liquid more with cornstarch. The advantage of this homemade teriyaki sauce over a store-bought bottle is that you can easily adjust it to suit your tastes.
How to use shortcut teriyaki sauce
This homemade, two-ingredient teriyaki sauce is great as-is, but you can also jazz it up with grated ginger, minced garlic, thinly sliced scallions, nutty sesame oil, or spicy red pepper flakes. Either way, use it exactly how you would the premade stuff. Drizzle it over sauteed pork, crispy bites of fried chicken, or any number of steamed vegetables. You can also whip up a large batch to finish off stir-fries and simple roasted proteins throughout the week, or use it as a dipping sauce for freezer section go-to's like egg rolls, cream cheese wontons, bao buns, edamame, and crunchy air-fried frozen dumplings.
This shortcut sauce is also perfect for your next backyard barbecue. Brush it over skewered meats, firm tofu, salmon fillets, and more. It also makes a fantastic glaze for grilled pineapple that can then be cut up and added to fried rice, noodle bowls, or a platter of Thai-style grilled prawns. Whether you are wowing a crowd or knocking a weeknight meal out of the park, this shortcut sauce is great to have in your back pocket!