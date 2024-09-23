The 2-Ingredient Shortcut For Teriyaki Sauce You Should Try

Weeknight stir-fries and rice bowls just got so much simpler. If you are fresh out of your go-to bottle of teriyaki sauce (or don't feel like following a traditional recipe), you can whip up a very good substitute in just a couple of minutes. You need nothing more than brown sugar and soy sauce. Warm roughly equal parts of the two ingredients in a saucepan, stirring until the brown sugar dissolves, and that's it! The sauce is done before you can even think about ordering take-out.

If you prefer a sweeter take, just increase the proportion of sugar. Brown sugar is nice for the molasses-forward depth of flavor, but honey or white sugar also work here. Too sweet? Add less sweetener next time, or cut the sauce with a bit of water, salt-free broth, or rice vinegar, which can also help balance out some of the saltiness. If you prefer a sauce that is more thick and sticky than syrupy, simply thicken the liquid more with cornstarch. The advantage of this homemade teriyaki sauce over a store-bought bottle is that you can easily adjust it to suit your tastes.