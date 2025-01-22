Velveeta Has A New First-Of-Its-Kind Condiment But It's Only Here For A Limited Time

Velveeta, maker of one of Food Republic's best-ranked boxed mac and cheeses and general purveyor of shelf-stable cheese products, announced it is making its first foray into the condiment market. Beginning January 22, 2025, consumers can get their hands on Vel2Go, a new, limited-release product that allows lovers of all things cheesy to enjoy Velveeta anywhere, anytime.

Available exclusively through Walmart, Vel2Go is Velveeta's first single-serve product, delivering a squeezable cheese topping in flexible pouches, similar to other single-serve condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup. But the product isn't just a first for Velveeta — it's the first-ever portable, single-use cheese packet available in the marketplace. This innovation lets on-the-go diners easily add a cheesy topping to their foods via a disposable pouch for the first time.

"Our fans know VELVEETA is more than just cheese — it's a lifestyle of indulgence — a celebration of outrageous pleasure, and a siren's call for others to go all in on the things they love," Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager for Velveeta, said in a press release shared with Food Republic. "We created Vel2Go as a portable offering that's more than just a condiment — it's the ultimate wingman that unleashes craveability and big mood food in ways other condiments can't."

Curious about giving the new product a try? Vel2Go will be sold at Walmart for $5.91 while supplies last. Packages will include three Vel2Go cartons, each containing four squeezable, disposable pouches.