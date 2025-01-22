Velveeta Has A New First-Of-Its-Kind Condiment But It's Only Here For A Limited Time
Velveeta, maker of one of Food Republic's best-ranked boxed mac and cheeses and general purveyor of shelf-stable cheese products, announced it is making its first foray into the condiment market. Beginning January 22, 2025, consumers can get their hands on Vel2Go, a new, limited-release product that allows lovers of all things cheesy to enjoy Velveeta anywhere, anytime.
Available exclusively through Walmart, Vel2Go is Velveeta's first single-serve product, delivering a squeezable cheese topping in flexible pouches, similar to other single-serve condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup. But the product isn't just a first for Velveeta — it's the first-ever portable, single-use cheese packet available in the marketplace. This innovation lets on-the-go diners easily add a cheesy topping to their foods via a disposable pouch for the first time.
"Our fans know VELVEETA is more than just cheese — it's a lifestyle of indulgence — a celebration of outrageous pleasure, and a siren's call for others to go all in on the things they love," Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager for Velveeta, said in a press release shared with Food Republic. "We created Vel2Go as a portable offering that's more than just a condiment — it's the ultimate wingman that unleashes craveability and big mood food in ways other condiments can't."
Curious about giving the new product a try? Vel2Go will be sold at Walmart for $5.91 while supplies last. Packages will include three Vel2Go cartons, each containing four squeezable, disposable pouches.
Velveeta's innovation shines in its newest products
The launch of Vel2Go follows another milestone for Velveeta. In 2024, the brand introduced its ready-to-eat queso cheese dip, marking the first time the company has offered its own queso product. Now available in 15-ounce jars, the readymade queso comes in Jalapeño, Queso Blanco, and Queso Con Salsa flavors. If you're eager to try it, there are plenty of delicious ways to jazz up a jar of store-bought queso for even more flavor.
Vel2Go and Velveeta queso represent the company's latest efforts to innovate in a market it first entered over 100 years ago. It all began when Jacob Weisl, the owner of a New York cheese company, had to get creative to reduce food waste. Wheels of cheese from Weisl's factory often arrived unusable due to misshapenness or breakage, prompting him to enlist the help of cheesemaker Emil Frey. Frey developed a process to repurpose the cheese, and this ingenuity resulted in the meltable, indulgent product millions now know as Velveeta. Kraft Foods acquired the Velveeta brand in 1927, and its product lineup has since expanded to include boxed dinners, cheese singles, and, most recently, portable Vel2Go.
For generations, Velveeta has inspired culinary creativity in home-cooked dishes, from comforting soups with creamy Velveeta bases to casseroles, baked mac and cheese, extra-cheesy enchiladas, and more. As the company continues to develop more products, perhaps future ventures will bring even more Velveeta favorites to grocery store shelves. Velveeta canned soup, anyone?