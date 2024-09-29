How To Make Instant Coffee Taste Better

There's no denying that instant coffee is incredibly quick (after all, it's right there in the name) and often more affordable option than brewing it at home or visiting a coffee shop. However, if you find that dehydrated granules of instant coffee can sometimes result in a lackluster or even bitter cup of Joe, help is at hand. Food Republic asked coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, of Home Coffee Expert, to share his tips for achieving a delicious result every time.

The ex-barista's advice is simple: "You can make instant coffee taste better by attempting to hide the taste of instant coffee." If bitterness is an issue, try incorporating some fat into the mix. Adding "creamer, butter, oils, whatever takes your fancy will remove the bitter edge from instant coffee and make it more palatable," Woodburn-Simmonds explained.

The fat in dairy improves both the texture and flavor of instant coffee, turning it from a watery drink into something much richer. If you prefer adding oil for an even more velvety quality, just make sure it is properly combined with the milk using a steamer, frother, or blender to avoid the common mistake that ruins olive oil coffee.

If you like your coffee black or without added fat, using cold water can make instant coffee better. Dissolve the granules in a little cold water before adding the hot water for a smoother and less powdery-tasting beverage.