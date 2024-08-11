Add A Horseradish Crust To Your Steak For Flavor In Every Bite

Hot, piquant, and robustly flavored horseradish is the perfect partner for a rich, buttery steak. It expertly cuts through the fattiness, readying and exciting the palate for each meaty mouthful. And while the root makes a delicious sauce to pour over the beef or can be incorporated into a side dish to accompany it — horseradish is a great ingredient to upgrade mashed potatoes, for example — it also works beautifully as a crust on the steak itself.

Horseradish is widely available ready-prepared in a jar, or you can sometimes buy it as a fresh root to grate yourself. Either works well for a crust; prepared is easier and more convenient, but fresh will bring the fullest possible flavor. Just be warned that if you're using it fresh, it's incredibly, eye-wateringly strong when grated, as it contains the same oil that makes mustard spicy — though adding a little vinegar can mellow it.

Making a horseradish crust for beef is a simple process, and it really delivers in terms of both taste and texture. You can add breadcrumbs or not, depending on your preferred finish, and can include other complementary flavors in the mix such as hot mustard, umami-rich parmesan or Parmigiano-Reggiano, punchy garlic, or aromatic herbs. However you like to make it, there are just a few simple tips worth keeping in mind to achieve the best results every time.