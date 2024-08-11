Add A Horseradish Crust To Your Steak For Flavor In Every Bite
Hot, piquant, and robustly flavored horseradish is the perfect partner for a rich, buttery steak. It expertly cuts through the fattiness, readying and exciting the palate for each meaty mouthful. And while the root makes a delicious sauce to pour over the beef or can be incorporated into a side dish to accompany it — horseradish is a great ingredient to upgrade mashed potatoes, for example — it also works beautifully as a crust on the steak itself.
Horseradish is widely available ready-prepared in a jar, or you can sometimes buy it as a fresh root to grate yourself. Either works well for a crust; prepared is easier and more convenient, but fresh will bring the fullest possible flavor. Just be warned that if you're using it fresh, it's incredibly, eye-wateringly strong when grated, as it contains the same oil that makes mustard spicy — though adding a little vinegar can mellow it.
Making a horseradish crust for beef is a simple process, and it really delivers in terms of both taste and texture. You can add breadcrumbs or not, depending on your preferred finish, and can include other complementary flavors in the mix such as hot mustard, umami-rich parmesan or Parmigiano-Reggiano, punchy garlic, or aromatic herbs. However you like to make it, there are just a few simple tips worth keeping in mind to achieve the best results every time.
Choose a thick cut of steak for a horseradish crust
There are many ways to cook different cuts of steak, and that's also the case when adding a crust — but size is important, whichever way you do it. It's best to use a thicker cut of beef; otherwise, the meat could overcook while the crust is yet to become crispy. Ideally, you'll want a cut that's around a couple of inches thick: filet mignon, ribeye, porterhouse, or strip steaks all work well.
If you're grilling the steak, try cooking one side for two or three minutes, then flip it over and apply the crust to the top. Close the lid and grill it for a few more minutes until the crust becomes toasted and the meat is cooked to your liking. If you'd rather cook a thick steak in a cast-iron skillet on the hob, sear it for a couple of minutes on each side before adding the topping, and finish it in the oven for a golden crust. Alternatively, cook your steak until it's almost done, apply the crust, and then quickly broil it until it becomes crisp.
A horseradish crust is also a great addition to roast beef. Sear the meat and brush it with mustard before rolling it in the crust ingredients, then cook it in the oven. You'll get an extra boost of rich savory flavor, and it will also help the coating stick better to the meat.
More flavorful crust ideas for steak
Horseradish isn't the only seasoning you can use to add a richly flavorful crust to your steak. For an aromatic alternative, try using garlic and your favorite fresh herbs; rosemary, thyme, tarragon, and parsley all work especially well with beef. Mix them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and apply the crust to your chosen cut. You could also use dried herbs in place of fresh — simply halve the amount. Add chopped nuts for extra crunch.
To ramp up the robust savory flavors, go for a cheesy crust — Bobby Flay loves steak topped with blue cheese because the flavors work so well together. For a deliciously crispy result, mix crumbled blue cheese with panko breadcrumbs, and use it to top tender filet mignon steaks once cooked. Broil the topped steaks until the cheese melts and the crust becomes golden. Gorgonzola works well, or switch to parmesan for a more savory flavor.
For a sweet yet smoky crust, consider incorporating some ground coffee. Mix it with smoked paprika, brown sugar, and cumin, then apply the dry rub to the steak and let it rest for half an hour before grilling. It works especially well with rich, well-marbled ribeye. Or heat things up with a spicy crust. You could use a flavorful ready-mixed blend such as dukkah for great taste and texture, or make your own with spices such as cumin, cardamom, paprika, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg.