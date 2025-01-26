Upgrade Your Panera Breakfast Sandwiches With An Easy Swap

If it's been a while since you popped into Panera, you may not know that its standard egg sandwiches have gotten a major makeover. Now the egg and cheese sandwich — and its counterparts that sport bacon or sausage — can all be served on a big, buttery croissant. But who says those sandwiches are the only ones that get to have all of the flaky fun? If you're looking for a way to elevate your other favorites, swap out the standard bread for a croissant and have a French-inspired start to the day at no additional cost.

If bacon is your go-to breakfast protein, its smoky, crispy goodness will pair perfectly with a soft, warm croissant on the Bacon Double Take, in place of the usual black pepper focaccia. Looking to spice up your morning in style? Try trading out the ciabatta on the Chipotle Chicken, Scrambled Egg & Avocado sandwich for the crescent-shaped savory pastry. The Steak & Wake and the Garden Avo & Egg White sandwiches can both be upgraded, too.

For another no-cost way to take your handheld breakfast to the next level, consider asking for veggies or seasonings to be sprinkled inside. Toppings like cilantro, sliced tomatoes, sweet peppers, and everything bagel seasoning are all free. The same is true for sauces, which always make breakfast sandwiches better, so slather on some garlic aioli or add a little heat with chipotle sauce.