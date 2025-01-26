Upgrade Your Panera Breakfast Sandwiches With An Easy Swap
If it's been a while since you popped into Panera, you may not know that its standard egg sandwiches have gotten a major makeover. Now the egg and cheese sandwich — and its counterparts that sport bacon or sausage — can all be served on a big, buttery croissant. But who says those sandwiches are the only ones that get to have all of the flaky fun? If you're looking for a way to elevate your other favorites, swap out the standard bread for a croissant and have a French-inspired start to the day at no additional cost.
If bacon is your go-to breakfast protein, its smoky, crispy goodness will pair perfectly with a soft, warm croissant on the Bacon Double Take, in place of the usual black pepper focaccia. Looking to spice up your morning in style? Try trading out the ciabatta on the Chipotle Chicken, Scrambled Egg & Avocado sandwich for the crescent-shaped savory pastry. The Steak & Wake and the Garden Avo & Egg White sandwiches can both be upgraded, too.
For another no-cost way to take your handheld breakfast to the next level, consider asking for veggies or seasonings to be sprinkled inside. Toppings like cilantro, sliced tomatoes, sweet peppers, and everything bagel seasoning are all free. The same is true for sauces, which always make breakfast sandwiches better, so slather on some garlic aioli or add a little heat with chipotle sauce.
More ways to upgrade and save money at Panera
Panera fans who want to feed a few hungry mouths can also save a bunch at breakfast by ordering a Family Feast, which features four breakfast sandwiches for $15.99 (though the price may differ from store to store). With many of the egg sandwiches clocking in at around $7, you can definitely keep more of your dough here.
While savory breakfast sandwiches on croissants are a hearty way to kick off the morning, sweets have a way of making it better, too. Join Panera's rewards program, MyPanera, and instantly satisfy your sweet tooth with a free pastry along with your first purchase. Members can also enjoy ongoing offers through both Panera and its partners, earn credits toward future discounts, and even take advantage of a treat to celebrate their birthday.
If you're looking for something to wash down all of that bready goodness, the chain's Sip Club ensures you'll never go thirsty. For frequent diners, the $14.99 monthly charge may be worth it for unlimited drinks for two months. Finally, if you're looking for a meal later in the day, try the You Pick Two bagel hack to get way more food. And while Panera locations have a place to send leftover bread, if you ask nicely, you may be able to score a free pastry if it's almost closing time.