Whatever Happened To The Ridiculous $400 Juicero?

Some inventions are earth shattering: the wheel, the light bulb, the personal computer. They change the course of the world and become indispensable to our daily lives. And then there's the Juicero. Although society was in the midst of a juicing craze when the company emerged in March of 2016, Juicero was no proverbial sliced bread (despite the fact that innovative is exactly what it claimed to be). It did launch to much fanfare and investor excitement — but was gone after only 16 months.

The company was founded by Doug Evans, former CEO of a chain of health food stores called Organic Avenue, who invented a machine that many compared in concept to a Keurig. Forget homemade green juices — all you had to do was put a special package of chopped fruits and vegetables into a sleek, white press, hit the button, and let it produce healthy, nutrient-rich, mess-free juices with what Evans claimed was enough force to lift two Teslas. It had an app that let you scan a QR code to learn about ingredients and get alerted to recalls. It was Wi-Fi enabled. It would order more produce pouches for you. And you only had to pay $700 (plus a juice package subscription) for the privilege of using this technological marvel. That price was quickly discounted to $400, but the public still decided that it just wasn't their cup of tea — well, juice — and Juicero couldn't survive.