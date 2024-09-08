For A Vegetarian Spin On Pigs In A Blanket, Reach For One Veggie In Particular

An absolute classic party hors d'oeuvre — pigs in a blanket — are a hit at basically any function. There's something uniquely delightful about the little bite-size morsels wrapped in fluffy pastry dough and maybe even dunked into some mustard. They're as cute as they are tasty.

For vegetarians or those otherwise avoiding meat, seeing the plate of pigs in a blanket pass by during cocktail hour can bring a sad moment of remiss. But there is one veggie that makes an excellent substitute for the little cocktail wieners — carrots.

Carrots are an incredible substitute, not only in mimicking the color and shape of the original sausage, but in providing their own hearty flavor to the snack. You can use either baby carrots or cut-up full-size carrots. The only added step is to make sure you roast your carrots prior to wrapping them in their blankets, ensuring they soften properly. But once they're roasted, you can use the same crescent roll dough to wrap them up and cook them for about 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown.