For A Vegetarian Spin On Pigs In A Blanket, Reach For One Veggie In Particular
An absolute classic party hors d'oeuvre — pigs in a blanket — are a hit at basically any function. There's something uniquely delightful about the little bite-size morsels wrapped in fluffy pastry dough and maybe even dunked into some mustard. They're as cute as they are tasty.
For vegetarians or those otherwise avoiding meat, seeing the plate of pigs in a blanket pass by during cocktail hour can bring a sad moment of remiss. But there is one veggie that makes an excellent substitute for the little cocktail wieners — carrots.
Carrots are an incredible substitute, not only in mimicking the color and shape of the original sausage, but in providing their own hearty flavor to the snack. You can use either baby carrots or cut-up full-size carrots. The only added step is to make sure you roast your carrots prior to wrapping them in their blankets, ensuring they soften properly. But once they're roasted, you can use the same crescent roll dough to wrap them up and cook them for about 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown.
Roast your carrots well
It's important to roast the carrots in this recipe. Not only will this ensure they are fully cooked (you don't want cooked dough and raw carrots!) but it will help pack in a bit more flavor.
The simplest method is to coat your carrots in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then put them in the oven at about 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. One essential tip to know about cooking carrots is that they pair excellently with aromatics. For this recipe, adding thyme, dill, or tarragon is an easy way to deepen the flavor profile and elevate the dish.
If you want a savory, salty, sweet flavor — perfect for fall — consider trying maple-roasted carrots for your pigs in a blanket. Roll your carrots in extra virgin olive oil, salt, and maple syrup until covered, then roast them for about 20 minutes. They don't need to be fully cooked, as they will go in the oven again with the blankets. Just make sure you let them cool for a bit before wrapping them in the dough, so you don't scald your fingers.
Upgrade your pigs in a blanket
There are many ways you can customize your pigs in a blanket, or as the plant-based version is sometimes called — snuggy bunnies. If you want a little more flake on your pastry, you can paint the dough with an egg wash, guaranteeing a crispy, baked finish. Or try rolling your wrapped pigs in a blanket in sesame or poppy seeds before baking to add a sophisticated crunch to your hors d'oeuvres. The same can work with rolling the little morsels in some shredded cheese before baking them.
For a layered, gooey version, nestle a little slice of cheese in with your roasted carrots for a pig in a blanket with a melty, molten cheese center. Brie, parmesan, or even a tiny dollop of cottage cheese would all pair wonderfully for a creamy finish. Just make sure you serve these with napkins, because they can get a bit messy!
For a more time-consuming, but totally-worth-it project, try this pigs in pimento cheese blankets recipe, which comes out just as mouth-watering with carrots as with cocktail sausages.