The Hollywood Restaurant That's Famous For Its Flaming Margarita

El Compadre has been a fixture on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard since 1975, and is known for its flaming margarita. This now-famous cocktail blends homemade sweet and sour mix with aged Gold Tequila, then set on fire to add an extra flare, literally. Each margarita can be personalized with a salted or Tajin-seasoned rim before it is lit.

The margarita menu goes a little further than the usual flavors, with options like peach, coconut, and strawberry, it also includes less common, and unexpected choices like banana. For those wanting slightly different alternatives, there's a skinny margarita, or you can add jalapeños for a spicy margarita. For those who enjoy a twist on the classics, they have variations like the Cadillac, Blue Margarita, or Purple Cadillac. What makes the experience even more special is that diners can mix up to two flavors, creating their own personalized drink, all before it goes up in flames. This additional touch gives guests an opportunity to make their margarita like a pro, whether they prefer something fruity, tart, or a combination of both.

From its start, El Compadre has focused on using fresh, high-quality ingredients, to make authentic Mexican food. It also serves up an adobe-style dining experience, with live music, and traditional decor. The restaurant can be found in the core of Hollywood, and for decades, has been popular to both residents and tourists.