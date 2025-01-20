The Hollywood Restaurant That's Famous For Its Flaming Margarita
El Compadre has been a fixture on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard since 1975, and is known for its flaming margarita. This now-famous cocktail blends homemade sweet and sour mix with aged Gold Tequila, then set on fire to add an extra flare, literally. Each margarita can be personalized with a salted or Tajin-seasoned rim before it is lit.
The margarita menu goes a little further than the usual flavors, with options like peach, coconut, and strawberry, it also includes less common, and unexpected choices like banana. For those wanting slightly different alternatives, there's a skinny margarita, or you can add jalapeños for a spicy margarita. For those who enjoy a twist on the classics, they have variations like the Cadillac, Blue Margarita, or Purple Cadillac. What makes the experience even more special is that diners can mix up to two flavors, creating their own personalized drink, all before it goes up in flames. This additional touch gives guests an opportunity to make their margarita like a pro, whether they prefer something fruity, tart, or a combination of both.
From its start, El Compadre has focused on using fresh, high-quality ingredients, to make authentic Mexican food. It also serves up an adobe-style dining experience, with live music, and traditional decor. The restaurant can be found in the core of Hollywood, and for decades, has been popular to both residents and tourists.
The significance of El Compadre's name and locations
When El Compadre opened in 1975 by David Castro and Mario Jimenez, it quickly became a staple in the Hollywood food scene. El Compadre, meaning "Godfather" in Spanish, reflects the founders' bond, as they were both godfathers to each other's children. This feeling of family and connection is felt throughout the restaurant by the servers and overall atmosphere. Interestingly, the restaurant's name ties into the Hollywood movie scene, as it shares the name of the cinematic masterpiece, "The Godfather," starring legendary actors Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan. While the beginnings of the flaming margarita is somewhat hazy, El Compadre certainly played a significant part in popularizing this dramatic drink. The fiery presentation brings an element of showmanship, fitting for the restaurant's lively mood, and the significance of its location.
The success of the Hollywood location led to expansions in Echo Park in 2004 and Downtown Los Angeles in 2014. Each location maintains the same commitment to genuine Mexican flavors and spirited atmospheres, with the flaming margarita remaining a star attraction across all branches. The original restaurant's design features clay roof tiles, iron lanterns, and stained-glass chandeliers. The design creates the right setting for its traditional dishes and drinks. Hollywood's connection to show business has only made El Compadre more popular, turning it into a destination for those seeking good food and drinks with a bit of spectacle.