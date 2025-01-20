The Best Fish Sauce Substitute Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

Fish sauce packs a flavorful punch in just a few drops, which makes it one of our favorite condiments to have on hand at the Food Republic. We add it to chili for an umami flare, use it to transform Brussels sprouts from good to gourmet, and even add it to brine for steaks to get a rich, dynamic flavor. Not everyone has a bottle of fish sauce hanging around all the time, however, especially those who are allergic to fish or avoid animal-based ingredients. The good news is that you've probably got a great substitute already in your kitchen. Just mix soy sauce and rice vinegar. While it's not easy to replicate the exact flavor of fish sauce, equal parts soy and vinegar will create some of the same salty, sour qualities you need to perk up a batch of pad thai or whisk into a dumpling dipping sauce.

If you don't have soy sauce or rice vinegar handy, however, there are a couple of other options. The key is to remember that fish sauce gets its meaty, savory qualities from natural glutamates, which are created by fermenting fish. So any substitute needs to have at least some glutamate in order to replicate fish sauce flavor.