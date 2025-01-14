Check Your Freezer: Popular Mochi Ice Cream Is Being Recalled For A Serious Allergy Risk

My Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC, a popular purveyor of Japanese-inspired mochi ice cream products, is recalling 1,350 cases of its Peach Mango Sorbet due to the potential presence of pasteurized cooked egg white in the frozen treats, an ingredient not declared on the packaging. The company announced the recall on January 9, 2025, and a notice was subsequently posted on the FDA's website on January 10. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the notice stated.

The affected products, distributed throughout the United States via retail stores, are sold in 7.5-ounce, six-count boxes marked with lot numbers 337-24 and 341-24. The packaging is orange, bears the "My Mochi" brand, and is labeled with the Peach Mango flavor designation.

At the time of publication, there have been two reports of minor allergic reactions to the product, according to the announcement. The packaging error prompting the recall, which omitted the presence of egg white in the ice cream treats, has been traced to a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the affected mochi products are advised to return their boxes to the store of purchase for a full refund. Questions about the recall can be directed to the company by calling 1-844-696-6244.