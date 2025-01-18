Meatballs are a reasonably straightforward meal made with ground meat, spices, and binding agents like breadcrumbs, eggs, or dairy. They can be served with pasta, rice, or other grains, depending on the flavor profile. Using ground turkey is a simple way to prepare easy, delicious meatballs in a pinch. To achieve the best texture, choose a turkey blend with approximately 93% lean meat and 7% fat.

Since turkey generally contains less fat than meats like beef and pork, turkey meatballs can sometimes turn out a little dry. To avoid this, you want to steer clear of super-lean turkey blends. Otherwise, the lack of fat may result in a lackluster dish.

While selecting the correct turkey blend is important, incorporating the right ingredients is just as essential to ensure moist, flavorful meatballs. Along with the 93% lean turkey blend, add ingredients like bread crumbs, milk-soaked bread, Greek yogurt, or cheese for the perfect consistency. As a general rule of thumb, include one cup of breadcrumbs or bread, an optional ¼ cup of yogurt, and up to ¼ cup of grated cheese per pound of ground turkey. Roll the mixture into meatballs and bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes.