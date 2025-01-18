Which Ground Turkey Blend Is The Best For Meatballs?
Meatballs are a reasonably straightforward meal made with ground meat, spices, and binding agents like breadcrumbs, eggs, or dairy. They can be served with pasta, rice, or other grains, depending on the flavor profile. Using ground turkey is a simple way to prepare easy, delicious meatballs in a pinch. To achieve the best texture, choose a turkey blend with approximately 93% lean meat and 7% fat.
Since turkey generally contains less fat than meats like beef and pork, turkey meatballs can sometimes turn out a little dry. To avoid this, you want to steer clear of super-lean turkey blends. Otherwise, the lack of fat may result in a lackluster dish.
While selecting the correct turkey blend is important, incorporating the right ingredients is just as essential to ensure moist, flavorful meatballs. Along with the 93% lean turkey blend, add ingredients like bread crumbs, milk-soaked bread, Greek yogurt, or cheese for the perfect consistency. As a general rule of thumb, include one cup of breadcrumbs or bread, an optional ¼ cup of yogurt, and up to ¼ cup of grated cheese per pound of ground turkey. Roll the mixture into meatballs and bake them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes.
How to customize your turkey meatballs
If you have specific dietary restrictions that typically prevent you from enjoying meatballs, don't fret — there are alternatives. For instance, if you can't have breadcrumbs, try a gluten-free turkey meatball recipe. Serve them over white rice with a sauce of your choice, alongside roasted vegetables for a fresh twist. Or, place them atop creamy polenta for a rich, decadent alternative to traditional pasta.
If you plan to pair your meatballs with spaghetti and marinara sauce, consider trying Ina Garten's salty secret for turkey meatballs. This method ensures a super-flavorful dish that delivers as much savory depth as those made with pork or beef. Even better, the briny punch nestled in each meatball perfectly complements the acidity of the tomato sauce.
Italian-style meatballs aren't your only option, though. For something different, try swapping the meat in Marcus Samuelssen's Swedish meatballs recipe with ground turkey. This creamy, slightly sweet, and saucy dish is seasoned with spices like garlic, onion, allspice, and a touch of nutmeg, making for a delicious dinner with a rich, yummy sauce ladled over the top.