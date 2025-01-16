Does Fish Sauce Need To Be Refrigerated After Opening?

The process of making fish sauce takes several months and a lot of salt, but the bonus is that the finished product is shelf stable. The liquid has low water activity, which means that the water in the sauce is chemically bound to salt, so it isn't available for foodborne germs to grow (per a 2015 study in the Asia Pacific Journal of Sustainable Agriculture Food and Energy). It can last for as long as 2 or 3 years before the flavor starts to fade, and the color may change over time, but with a regular-sized bottle from the grocery store you'll probably eat all of the sauce before then anyway.

If the food safety police inside your head just won't let you store fish sauce outside of the fridge, that is perfectly fine, too. It won't hurt the quality of the sauce if it's stored cold. In fact, cooler temperatures will preserve the color and flavor, and they can extend the life of fish sauce. However, it's not a bad idea to write the date on the top of the cap so that you don't completely lose track of time.

If you're on the fence on how to store it, consider how much fish sauce you eat. If it's not an ingredient you use very often, go ahead and push some salad dressings to the side (or check for expiration dates and toss a few) to find a place for it in your fridge. Otherwise, it's perfectly at home next to the soy sauce in your spice cabinet.