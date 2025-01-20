The Temperature Tip For Crispy, Yet Soft Sugar Cookies

Cookies come in all sorts of flavors these days, but nothing will ever come close to replacing a classic sugar cookie. Made with simple ingredients, easy to create, and fun to dress up like adding sprinkles the right way, these sweet treats can cover all the bases. If there is one drawback, however, it's that they can be easy to overbake, resulting in cookies that are too dry and hard in the center and burned around the rim. Or worse, they're crispy on the edges but the insides are undercooked. The goal is a subtle and sweet cookie with crispy edges and a soft, chewy center. To get to the bottom of how to pull that off, Food Republic reached out to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for some expert advice.

"Balancing crispy edges with a soft center for sugar cookies is all about baking temperature and time," Littley told us. "Bake at a slightly lower temperature (around 325 [degrees Fahrenheit] to 350 [degrees Fahrenheit]) for a longer time to cook the center without over-browning the edges."

Lowering the temperature in your oven by 25 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit from the recipe won't drastically alter your cookies, but it will give them a chance to spread out, get crispy on the outside, and slowly cook the inside. Keep in mind that it will take a few extra minutes to fully bake the cookies, however.