Boulevardier Vs Negroni: What's The Difference?

The Boulevardier goes back to the 1920s. As noted earlier, it uses bourbon or rye whiskey. This leaves you with a cocktail that is smooth from the whiskey, while slightly bitter and citrusy from the Campari. This combination of flavors brings out the caramel vanilla notes in the sweet vermouth. Maybe you think this variation sounds delicious, but don't know which bourbon to buy?

A rye whiskey is produced using rye grains. These grains provide notes that are more spicy and dry, whereas bourbon whiskey uses corn, which results in a sweeter flavor profile. The undertones of sugary, vanilla flavors from a bourbon offer a nice balance to the somewhat bitter Campari in the Boulevardier. However, the rye whiskey imparts a fresh, spicy taste that can provide a refreshing twist that pulls on the vermouth's chocolatey and dark fruit notes.

Choose whichever whiskey strikes your fancy, or if you're feeling frisky, make yourself one of each. Make a Boulevardier by combining 1 and 1/4 ounce of your whiskey of choice, one ounce of Campari, and one ounce of sweet vermouth, then stir before serving into your favorite cocktail glass with a generous portion of ice and your orange peel garnish.