Boulevardier Vs Negroni: What's The Difference?
The Negroni and the Boulevardier are classic drinks featuring brilliant red, Italian aperitif Campari, and sweet vermouth. While these two ingredients are both in each cocktail, the main difference between the beverages comes down to the main spirit in each. The Boulevardier cocktail features whiskey (rye or bourbon), while a Negroni contains gin.
The switch of these two liquors is what separates the beverages into two different taste profiles. On one hand, the whiskey version lends itself towards a smokier, oak, slightly spicy profile. The gin-based Negroni cocktail has a crisp, clean taste that mimics juniper (which is somewhat pine-like), floral notes, and citrus. Color-wise, the Boulevardier is a darker, rich brownish red-orange color as the amber-hued bourbon infuses with the vibrant red Campari. As for the Negroni, since the gin is clear, it lightens the hue of the bitter a little to create a glass full of fiery red fun.
How to make a Boulevardier
The Boulevardier goes back to the 1920s. As noted earlier, it uses bourbon or rye whiskey. This leaves you with a cocktail that is smooth from the whiskey, while slightly bitter and citrusy from the Campari. This combination of flavors brings out the caramel vanilla notes in the sweet vermouth. Maybe you think this variation sounds delicious, but don't know which bourbon to buy?
A rye whiskey is produced using rye grains. These grains provide notes that are more spicy and dry, whereas bourbon whiskey uses corn, which results in a sweeter flavor profile. The undertones of sugary, vanilla flavors from a bourbon offer a nice balance to the somewhat bitter Campari in the Boulevardier. However, the rye whiskey imparts a fresh, spicy taste that can provide a refreshing twist that pulls on the vermouth's chocolatey and dark fruit notes.
Choose whichever whiskey strikes your fancy, or if you're feeling frisky, make yourself one of each. Make a Boulevardier by combining 1 and 1/4 ounce of your whiskey of choice, one ounce of Campari, and one ounce of sweet vermouth, then stir before serving into your favorite cocktail glass with a generous portion of ice and your orange peel garnish.
How to make a Negroni
The Negroni was created before the Boulevardier by Count Camillo Negroni in 1919. The drink features equal parts of one-ounce gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Stir these ingredients in a mixing glass before pouring over lots of ice and garnishing with orange. The Campari provides grapefruit, floral, and somewhat woodsy notes that are accentuated by the flavors present in gin. Since most gins have botanical undertones, they pair well with the zestiness of the bitter aperitif. Meanwhile, the sweet vermouth enhances the undertones in all liqueurs.
Choosing the proper gin is key to making the classic Negroni taste great. For example, go with Hendrick's Gin for cucumber and rose notes that complement the Campari's grapefruit, or go with Bombay Dry Gin for a juniper-piney forward drink that amps up the classic botanical elements within the Negroni. After selecting your gin and mixing up your drink, don't forget the twist of orange at the end, which is crucial for that final bright burst of citrus flavor that brings the entire beverage together.