The Secret To Picture-Perfect Food Plating Is Mastering One Technique

If you believe in the old saying that "you eat with your eyes first," you know that the best moment of any meal in a fancy restaurant is the big reveal when the food shows up to the table. The goal of any chef is to artfully arrange each component on the plate so that when guests lay eyes on the food for the first time, they can't wait to dig in. Chef Richard Sandoval, the man who created Richard Sandoval Hospitality and a collection of more than 60 restaurants on four continents, told Food Republic in a recent exclusive interview that the secret to that picture-perfect food plating is using the "clock face" technique to arrange all of the food in a pleasing display. "This arrangement creates a sense of symmetry and flow, making the plate visually balanced while guiding the diner's eye across the dish," he said.

This method of plating, he explained, works just like a clock (hence the name). "Place the protein between 3 and 9 o'clock, the starch between 9 and 11, and the vegetables between 11 and 3," he shared, adding that it's a great method for beginners because it provides structure.