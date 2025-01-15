The Best Substitute For Cream Of Tartar In Baked Goods

If it's not the main component of everyone's favorite seafood dipping sauce, then what is cream of tartar? It's a powdered acid that, when combined with finely ground baking soda, produces baking powder, an all-in-one leavening agent. As great as cream of tartar is, sometimes you just don't have any on hand, so it's vital to know its substitutes. We turned to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to learn about the best swap for this ingredient.

"Cream of tartar affects both the texture and rise of cookies by stabilizing whipped egg whites and creating a slightly tangy flavor," Littley said. "It's commonly used in snickerdoodles to give them that signature soft texture and slight tang." The acid in cream of tartar prevents protein molecules from bonding and sugar from crystallizing. In addition to providing a bit of tangy flavor, this ingredient is a great way to make baked goods chewy rather than crispy.

"If you don't have cream of tartar, lemon juice or white vinegar can work as substitutes, but they may slightly alter the flavor," Littley went on. Lemon juice has an acidic pH of about 2, most vinegars sit between 2.4 and 3.4, and cream of tartar has a more standard pH of 3.5. While white vinegar's pH balance may sit closer to that of cream of tartar, some people may prefer the fruity flavors imparted by lemon juice. Regardless, either one is an effective substitute and will incorporate into recipes in similar ways.