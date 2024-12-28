How To Prevent Meringue Decorations From Getting Soggy

Light and airy meringue is like a little cloud of perfection that melts in your mouth — that is, unless it becomes soft and soggy. At its most basic, this little puff of goodness is made purely of sugar and cold egg whites beaten with a mixer and baked on a low temperature for an extended time. It may also be dressed up with flavorings and color. Yet even the most skilled baker can wind up with meringue that doesn't hold its shape.

Food Republic asked a true expert, Chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico in New York City, for tips. "To prevent meringue decorations from getting soft, it's essential to ensure they are thoroughly dried during the baking process," he said. "If the meringue softens later, it's likely due to insufficient drying or high humidity in your workspace."

That means it's crucial to bake meringue for a long enough time to keep the light and airy melt-in-your-mouth texture, and to do so at a low temperature (this will maintain the pristine light color, too). But it's a treat where you may want to check the weather forecast before baking — if it's going to be a rainy day or the humidity is just through the roof, making meringue might be better left to another time. Unless you have an essential tool.