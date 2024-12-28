How To Prevent Meringue Decorations From Getting Soggy
Light and airy meringue is like a little cloud of perfection that melts in your mouth — that is, unless it becomes soft and soggy. At its most basic, this little puff of goodness is made purely of sugar and cold egg whites beaten with a mixer and baked on a low temperature for an extended time. It may also be dressed up with flavorings and color. Yet even the most skilled baker can wind up with meringue that doesn't hold its shape.
Food Republic asked a true expert, Chef Laurent Tourondel of L'Amico in New York City, for tips. "To prevent meringue decorations from getting soft, it's essential to ensure they are thoroughly dried during the baking process," he said. "If the meringue softens later, it's likely due to insufficient drying or high humidity in your workspace."
That means it's crucial to bake meringue for a long enough time to keep the light and airy melt-in-your-mouth texture, and to do so at a low temperature (this will maintain the pristine light color, too). But it's a treat where you may want to check the weather forecast before baking — if it's going to be a rainy day or the humidity is just through the roof, making meringue might be better left to another time. Unless you have an essential tool.
Prevent soggy meringue with the right tools and ingredients
Chef Laurent Tourondel said that, no matter the conditions, you may be able to avoid soggy meringue by storing the delicate dessert or decoration properly. As he shared, "You can keep the meringue inside a food-safe humidity absorber box with humidity absorber packets." By using a humidity absorber box and packets, you can inhibit the meringue's natural tendency to draw in moisture.
However, if you don't have those handy, you might be able to rely on another tool you already have: the freezer. As with any baked treat that you freeze, you'll want to wrap the meringue in plastic wrap (try using Ina Garten's favorite dispenser for a hassle-free way of wrapping). Because the delicate treat is so fragile, the best option is to put it in a single layer. Then, when you're ready to defrost, be sure to allow it to breathe rather than keeping it in a container, which can invite unwanted moisture, the obvious enemy.
You can also add a couple of ingredients during prep time to help combat soggy meringue. The first is to introduce an acidic element — a bit of vinegar or fresh or bottled lemon juice can help to prevent the meringue from woefully losing its structure. Another addition that can help stabilize the dessert is cornstarch. Simply add a touch of it while you're whipping the egg whites and — voilà! — your meringue moisture issues will be solved.