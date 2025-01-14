The Drawback Of Silicone Ice Molds That You Should Know

The innovation of silicone ice molds was surely a welcome one. They're much more durable than their predecessors, and their flexibility makes releasing ice much easier than it is with standard hard plastic trays, which are prone to breakage from being twisted to free their contents. Despite these benefits, however, there are some drawbacks to silicone molds, as Mike Ryan, corporate director of beverage for Tanta Chicago and Acurio International, shared in an exclusive discussion with Food Republic.

The main feature that makes silicone trays preferable — their flexibility — is also the very thing that can cause issues. "Silicone is great," Ryan said, adding, "easy to clean, easy to un-mold your ices." But there's a catch: "The only drawback is rigidity — water expands as it freezes, so your silicone molds may deform a bit as you're freezing them." Extensive use and the passage of time can impact the integrity of a silicone tray, resulting in the product's shape permanently altering from the constant expansion and contraction of freezing and removing ice. For the same reason, these molds are also sometimes known to tear as they age. They can become further deformed just from being stored in a cupboard or container if they're packed away in a compressed position or with another item putting weight on them.

If you're not particular about uniformity in the shape of your ice cubes, eventual deformities may not be a dealbreaker. If you have novelty silicone trays designed to create specialty shapes, however, deformation will be more of a concern. A semicircle mold, for instance, which is designed to produce round ice (also great for making the ultimate hot chocolate bomb) won't be much use when it's no longer proportionately shaped.