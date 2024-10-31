How Are You Supposed To Clean Ice Cube Trays?

Cleaning kitchen tools often calls for a good soapy scrub, but consider an ice cube tray. The key ingredient it comes into contact with is water, so you'd think just a bit of soap would do the trick, but the proper way to clean your ice cube trays relies on one key ingredient: baking soda.

Caring for your ice cube tray helps to keep your ice away from any bacteria, and gets rid of any bad taste lingering in material that isn't properly cleaned. Using baking soda not only clears things up with an all-natural ingredient, but it also breaks down acidic compounds to fight against any odors that the tray may collect from surrounding frozen goods.

To clean your ice cube trays, combine two teaspoons of baking soda with a bit of warm water, and use a cloth to clean each ice cube compartment with the mixture. Then rinse with warm water and you are all set! Keep in mind that the tray material can affect how long your ice cubes take to freeze and how it should be cleaned. Most ice cube trays are made of plastic that can warp at high temperatures, making them not dishwasher safe. Silicone trays handle heat better, so you can get away with chucking them in the washer, but others will need the baking soda treatment at least once a month for proper cleaning.