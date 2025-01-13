Can You Use Self-Rising Flour To Make Cookies?

Self-rising flour is a convenient ingredient that is crucial to easy-to-make two-ingredient recipes like go-to party favor biscuits or even ice cream pancakes. However, we spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, about using self-rising flour in cookies, and he assured us that it wasn't the best idea.

"Self-rising flour contains baking powder and salt, which makes cookies puffier and less dense compared to using all-purpose flour with baking soda," he says. "However, it can throw off the balance of a cookie recipe designed for specific leaveners."

While using self-rising flour may sound convenient, the adjustments and math required to use it effectively in different baking recipes often creates more work than simply measuring out the right amounts of the correct leaveners yourself. Leaveners are potent ingredients in small doses, so if your math is even the slightest bit off, you risk sabotaging your recipe.

"Stick with all-purpose flour and the leavening agents the recipe calls for unless you're specifically adapting a recipe for self-rising flour," Littley says.

When a recipe calls for either baking soda or baking powder, it's not like someone preferring Coke over Pepsi. While it's possible to substitute baking soda with baking powder to achieve the same degree of leavening, it still produces different results.