How To Doctor Up A Bag Of Coleslaw Mix For Your Fish Tacos

Fish tacos come in many forms: fried, grilled, smoked. Regardless of the recipe you choose for dinner tonight, there's a firm conviction that every fish taco deserves a heaping pile of creamy, crunchy, flavorful coleslaw to bring the dish's flavor profile together in one bite. Even better, adding coleslaw to your meal doesn't have to be a complicated ordeal of carefully shredding cabbage. Metaphorically chuck the mandolin aside and use a bag of pre-made coleslaw — and while you're at it, doctor your slaw up with plenty of creamy mayonnaise or sour cream, fresh lime juice or another acid of your choice, a teaspoon or so of sugar, a fresh herb like cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste.

For exact measurements, aim for about ⅔ cup of creamy ingredients (mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt) per 16-ounce bag of packaged slaw. For acidic ingredients like vinegar or citrus juice, start with two tablespoons. To avoid an overly sweet concoction, limit sweeteners like sugar or agave to no more than ¼ cup for this amount of cabbage. When it comes to herbs and spices, measure with your heart and adjust to your tastebuds. After combining all your ingredients, let the slaw rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld and the cabbage to soften before you scoop a generous portion onto your tacos.