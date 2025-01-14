How To Doctor Up A Bag Of Coleslaw Mix For Your Fish Tacos
Fish tacos come in many forms: fried, grilled, smoked. Regardless of the recipe you choose for dinner tonight, there's a firm conviction that every fish taco deserves a heaping pile of creamy, crunchy, flavorful coleslaw to bring the dish's flavor profile together in one bite. Even better, adding coleslaw to your meal doesn't have to be a complicated ordeal of carefully shredding cabbage. Metaphorically chuck the mandolin aside and use a bag of pre-made coleslaw — and while you're at it, doctor your slaw up with plenty of creamy mayonnaise or sour cream, fresh lime juice or another acid of your choice, a teaspoon or so of sugar, a fresh herb like cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste.
For exact measurements, aim for about ⅔ cup of creamy ingredients (mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt) per 16-ounce bag of packaged slaw. For acidic ingredients like vinegar or citrus juice, start with two tablespoons. To avoid an overly sweet concoction, limit sweeteners like sugar or agave to no more than ¼ cup for this amount of cabbage. When it comes to herbs and spices, measure with your heart and adjust to your tastebuds. After combining all your ingredients, let the slaw rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld and the cabbage to soften before you scoop a generous portion onto your tacos.
How to customize coleslaw for fish tacos
There are countless fun ways to customize your slaw to complement the particular flavors and textures of your meal. Start brainstorming ideas by drawing inspiration from these catfish tacos with chipotle slaw. To create a chipotle-flavored slaw, add some smoked chipotle powder or a few teaspoons of chipotles in adobo sauce to the mayonnaise mixture. The result is a smoky, fiery finish that pairs perfectly with crispy, fried fish tacos.
For pops of sweetness, consider finely dicing an apple into the mix. An apple-laden slaw works well with grilled or blackened fish, offering a burst of freshness that complements the charred flavor of the cooked protein. Opt for a Granny Smith apple for a slightly tart-driven slaw or a Honeycrisp for a sweeter, crunchier contrast to the soft, salty fish.
Combine two worlds of cuisine by pairing tacos with an Asian-inspired coleslaw. Season a heartier fish like salmon or tuna with sesame seeds, garlic, and red chilis, then create a complementary slaw using the pre-cut mix. Stir in rice wine vinegar, super creamy Kewpie mayonnaise, green onions, sesame oil, ground ginger for heat, and a few dashes of soy sauce for that umami taste everyone loves. The result is a delicious explosion of salty, fresh, nutty, and savory flavors, all in one taco.