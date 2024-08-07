The Economical Reason You Should Be Buying Whole Chickens

The idea of buying and cutting up a whole chicken might sound intimidating (remember when Gordon Ramsay did it while literally blindfolded?), but learning this essential kitchen skill has a ton of benefits. Not only will you have a really cool party trick, but carving your own chicken will also be nice for your wallet. In fact, it's cheaper to buy a whole chicken and butcher it yourself thanks to the lower price per pound — and who doesn't want to save a few bucks on groceries?

Buying whole chickens also opens up your kitchen to so many possibilities. You can make exciting recipes using unique chicken parts (hello, Southern fried chicken livers), and even learn some other poultry skills, like butterflying or spatchcocking your bird. Additionally, you can keep the carcass to make homemade chicken stock, bone broths, and demi-glaces (another economical benefit when buying it whole).

While this shopping tip is cost-effective, it may also make you a better cook. Not only will you be carving up your chicken blindfolded in no time (just kidding, let's save that for the professionals), but you'll also have the opportunity to learn how to cook with a constant rotation of different chicken parts. This practice will help you get more creative in the kitchen, and who doesn't want another reason to impress their friends with an epic chicken-centered and stress-free dinner party?