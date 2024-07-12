The Best Wine To Pair With Vodka Sauce

Creamy yet deeply flavorful, a good vodka sauce instantly elevates many dishes, such as penne alla vodka, or disco pasta. It can be so easy to make, too; Giada De Laurentiis' vodka sauce starts with a store-bought base, for example. And since wine and pasta go hand-in-hand, which wines work best to drink alongside a vodka sauce? To get some expert advice on what can be a tricky pairing, Food Republic asked expert Nathan Grunow, the Wine Director at Jovanina's Broken Italian restaurant in Denver's Lower Downtown, to share some top tips.

Firstly, you need to look at exactly what is in the sauce, Grunow advised, since there are a number of different variations. "It's important to check what other ingredients a given chef or cook may add in addition to the classic garlic, shallots, vodka, and tomato cream," he noted. "Red pepper flakes, fennel, and basil are all common, and each little addition can change what you would want to drink alongside the dish."

If the sauce in question is heavy on the fennel, for example, then a refreshingly acidic sauvignon blanc makes a great pairing. "The classic grapefruit notes in many sauvignon blancs taste remarkably good with those hints of anise," explained Grunow. Specifically, he recommends Venica & Venica Ronco del Cero from Friuli, as "the hints of minerality and freshness fit nicely alongside an herb-forward vodka sauce, especially if the dish includes chicken."