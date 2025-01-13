How Does Yorkshire Pudding Differ From Popovers?

The Americans and British often enjoy a friendly spat over their respective cuisines. But those culinary traditions are, though neither country would readily admit it, more similar than many of us realize. Take, for example, a puffy, batter-based pastry, baked in hot fat and served as an iconic side dish. We talk, of course, of Yorkshire puddings. Or perhaps we mean popovers?

While on the face of things these two doughy dishes seem awfully similar, for those with a keen eye, they're actually quite different. So, what exactly is a Yorkshire pudding? Supposedly hailing from — you guessed it — Yorkshire, in the north of England, they're not sweet like you might expect. Instead, the word pudding originally referred to a savory, meat-centric dish. By the mid-18th century, however, people began to phase out the meat. Around the same time, in 1747, a cookbook called "The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy" made the first mention of the newly dubbed "Yorkshire pudding."

The recipe hasn't changed much to this day: a simple batter of flour, milk, and eggs, cooked in fat. Originally, that fat was beef dripping, as Yorkshire puddings were baked underneath a joint of roast beef, catching any excess fat. The popover, meanwhile, came around about a century later, likely a modification of the original Yorkshire recipe by English settlers in colonial America. Though similar, the traditional popover recipe calls for butter, not dripping, giving them a slight sweetness and a softer, slightly spongier texture.