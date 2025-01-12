Safe Catch: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Canned tuna is a delicious protein and omega-3 fatty acid-rich ingredient that you can easily add to any meal, from tuna salad and upscale tuna casserole to eating it straight out of the can. Despite its versatility and wide popularity, concerns about the mercury content in tuna fish and its impact on human health have grown over the past few decades. Two entrepreneurs — Sean Wittenberg and Bryan Boches — took this matter into their own hands by creating Safe Catch, a canned tuna company that sustainably sources and tests each tuna fish for its mercury content before hand-packing it into cans.

The inspiration behind their idea first began when the FDA issued an official consumer advisory about mercury as a neurotoxin in seafood like tuna (a risk you can easily avoid by reading the canned tuna labels). Wittenberg, having grown up eating lots of tuna, began to think about how to solve this issue by testing fish for mercury. Coincidentally, this occurred around the same time that Wittenberg's mother developed mercury poisoning after continuously eating off-the-shelf tuna. This inspired Wittenberg and his father to spend years developing a tuna-testing machine, initially pitching it to large seafood companies. After being turned away repeatedly, Wittenberg and business partner Boches launched their own canned tuna company, Safe Catch. The pair then took their idea to ABC's "Shark Tank" on Season 8, Episode 7, where they showcased their technology by testing a piece of ahi tuna for mercury in front of the panel of investors, or 'Sharks.'