How To Make Dried Herbs At Home Without Turning On Your Oven

Dried herbs can be one of the most useful weapons in a home cook's (or professional chef's) arsenal. They're easy to store, last a long time, and are a great way to get a concentrated herbaceous flavor compared with their fresh counterparts into whatever you happen to be cooking. But they can be expensive, and it's impossible to really know how fresh those store-bought herbs were when they were dried out. Making your own, on the other hand, can be a great way to ensure you're getting the fullest flavor possible. This process, though, can also be rather slow ... enter the microwave. By using a microwave to dehydrate your herbs, you shorten the process from hours in an oven (or days by air-drying) to mere minutes, all the while helping preserve the herbs' original color and flavor.

So how do you do it? It's simple, really. You're going to want to start by picking the leaves off the stems of your herb of choice. Place the leaves on a clean kitchen towel, with a second towel on top to cover them. Then, blast them on full power for about a minute (for an 800-watt microwave). To finish, microwave them again, for 20 seconds at a time until they're fully dehydrated. You can adjust your timing depending on the herb -– the above timings work great for rosemary, thyme, and sage, for example, but you may need to reduce the time in the microwave for more delicate herbs such as parsley or cilantro.