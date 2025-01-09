Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Running To Get These Chicken Wraps
New food and drink finds at Costco are typically cause for enthusiasm among the warehouse store's members. Its Almond Croissant Pastries were a hit when they hit the shelves and members were quick to share when a new Kirkland Signature Cognac became available. However, when one Instagrammer posted about the retailer's chicken bacon ranch wrap, the majority of the responses revealed that many shoppers were anything but exuberant about the prepared sandwich.
With rotisserie chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, spinach, and red onions, all rolled into a spinach tortilla and served with a side of ranch dressing, the wrap seems straightforward enough and a few followers gave a nod of approval in the comments. However, a multitude of detractors pointed to the price of over $17 for a package of four sandwiches as problematic. Others questioned the quality of the wrap, noting the long list of ingredients on the label and a few even wrote it off as dry, disgusting, and not worth spending money on.
Is Costco's chicken bacon ranch wrap overpriced?
Cost was the greatest concern from followers with negative feedback about the wrap. While most commenters had sticker shock at the $17.27 price tag, it was also pointed out that the sign advertising it for $6.99 may be misleading. However, that signage refers to the per pound price and the packages tend to weigh in at just shy of two and a half pounds. With four sandwiches in each package, they clock in at $4.32 per wrap. In other markets, the package is priced a little higher, ranging from an estimated $19.29 to $21.40 at some stores, which still amounts to a per-sandwich cost of $5.35 or less. As one commenter pointed out, most fast food sandwiches cost more than the wraps do.
If you still want to satisfy your craving for a chicken bacon ranch wrap but don't want to take a chance on Costco's pre-made sandwich, there's always the option of making a fresher dupe at home. Picking up the retailer's famously low-priced rotisserie chicken and slicing it at home should make for a juicier version. And if you purchase the tortillas, and other ingredients in Costco's famously large packages, you should have enough to make up to forty wraps at home that may clock in at less than $2 per wrap.