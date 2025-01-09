Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Running To Get These Chicken Wraps

Cost was the greatest concern from followers with negative feedback about the wrap. While most commenters had sticker shock at the $17.27 price tag, it was also pointed out that the sign advertising it for $6.99 may be misleading. However, that signage refers to the per pound price and the packages tend to weigh in at just shy of two and a half pounds. With four sandwiches in each package, they clock in at $4.32 per wrap. In other markets, the package is priced a little higher, ranging from an estimated $19.29 to $21.40 at some stores, which still amounts to a per-sandwich cost of $5.35 or less. As one commenter pointed out, most fast food sandwiches cost more than the wraps do.

If you still want to satisfy your craving for a chicken bacon ranch wrap but don't want to take a chance on Costco's pre-made sandwich, there's always the option of making a fresher dupe at home. Picking up the retailer's famously low-priced rotisserie chicken and slicing it at home should make for a juicier version. And if you purchase the tortillas, and other ingredients in Costco's famously large packages, you should have enough to make up to forty wraps at home that may clock in at less than $2 per wrap.