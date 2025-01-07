Costco's New Bakery Treat Is A Sweet Spin On Croissants

Costco is known for its mouthwatering bakery desserts that you can smell from the entrance — and the newest addition is sure to draw a crowd. One Instagram user shared a reel of Costco's new Almond Croissant Pastry, which can be found in the unrefrigerated section of select Costco bakeries.

To clarify, these tasty treats are not made from scratch in Costco's bakery. According to the product description, the Almond Croissant Pastries are made with butter croissant dough, sliced almonds, almond filling, and are dusted with powdered sugar. They come in a pack of six pastries for $11.99. Fans of almond-flavored baked goods expressed serious excitement on Instagram. One user commented, "This is a NEED!!"

These new pastries are eerily similar to other baked goods that have graced Costco's bakery shelves in the past, such as the almond-filled Danishes that gained popularity in 2024, and the Kirkland Signature Almond Blossoms, which were likened to a hybrid of a Danish and a croissant with a muffin-like base. The Almond Croissant Pastry is ready to eat without any extra prep — or you could toss them in the toaster for a few minutes to give them an extra warm and crispy crunch. You can also store the pastries in the freezer and air fry them until golden brown whenever you're ready to enjoy one. Freezing these confections will extend their shelf life, allowing you to savor them at your own pace, especially since there's no telling when Costco might remove them from shelves.