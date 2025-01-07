Costco's New Bakery Treat Is A Sweet Spin On Croissants
Costco is known for its mouthwatering bakery desserts that you can smell from the entrance — and the newest addition is sure to draw a crowd. One Instagram user shared a reel of Costco's new Almond Croissant Pastry, which can be found in the unrefrigerated section of select Costco bakeries.
To clarify, these tasty treats are not made from scratch in Costco's bakery. According to the product description, the Almond Croissant Pastries are made with butter croissant dough, sliced almonds, almond filling, and are dusted with powdered sugar. They come in a pack of six pastries for $11.99. Fans of almond-flavored baked goods expressed serious excitement on Instagram. One user commented, "This is a NEED!!"
These new pastries are eerily similar to other baked goods that have graced Costco's bakery shelves in the past, such as the almond-filled Danishes that gained popularity in 2024, and the Kirkland Signature Almond Blossoms, which were likened to a hybrid of a Danish and a croissant with a muffin-like base. The Almond Croissant Pastry is ready to eat without any extra prep — or you could toss them in the toaster for a few minutes to give them an extra warm and crispy crunch. You can also store the pastries in the freezer and air fry them until golden brown whenever you're ready to enjoy one. Freezing these confections will extend their shelf life, allowing you to savor them at your own pace, especially since there's no telling when Costco might remove them from shelves.
How long do Costco bakery items stick around?
If you're hoping to try the Almond Croissant Pastry for yourself, you might want to hurry to your local Costco. While the bulk retailer doesn't typically announce if a product is limited-time only, there are many reasons why your favorite treat might disappear from shelves before you're ready to say goodbye.
Costco frequently rotates its inventory to ensure members see new products on every visit. This strategy encourages shoppers to buy more than they planned, knowing the items they see today might not be available tomorrow. This is especially true in the bakery section, where seasonal treats can appear one day and be gone the next.
Even extremely popular baked goods aren't immune to temporary discontinuation. For example, in October 2024, Costco discontinued all its original muffin flavors — including banana nut, apple crumb, vanilla chocolate chunk, and poppyseed — in favor of new options like butter pecan and lemon raspberry. Another beloved item, the hefty All-American Chocolate Cake, is a classic Costco food that's still desperately missed.
Commenters on the Instagram post announcing the Almond Croissant Pastry's debut even used it as a platform to reminisce about their long-lost treats. One user wrote, "Bring back the apple crunch muffins. Please please please." Only time will tell how long Costco's newest baked good will remain available — but for now, we'll enjoy the Almond Croissant Pastry while we are still able.