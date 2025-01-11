Avoid These Common Mistakes When Tasting Wine

When you are drinking wine, there is a difference between truly appreciating it and merely swilling it down. Certain rules for tasting wine can really help you optimize your drinking experience and learn more about which wines are right for you. To ensure we get the most out of tastings, Food Republic spoke to Doreen Winkler, head sommelier and founder of Orange Glou, a wine store and subscription service dedicated to showcasing top producers of orange wines from around the world.

As one of "America's Top Sommeliers" selected by Forbes, Winkler knows more than a thing or two about the right and wrong way to enjoy wine. She shared a few common mistakes you should avoid, starting with the mindset you have going into the wine tasting. "The biggest mistake to make is to just drink the whole glass and not take your time to taste it," the wine expert told us. In other words, never guzzle the wine like you would at home or a bar, where getting a quick buzz might be your goal. When you decide to indulge in a glass, be ready to pace yourself slowly and really uncover the wine's flavors one sip at a time.