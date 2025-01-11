Avoid These Common Mistakes When Tasting Wine
When you are drinking wine, there is a difference between truly appreciating it and merely swilling it down. Certain rules for tasting wine can really help you optimize your drinking experience and learn more about which wines are right for you. To ensure we get the most out of tastings, Food Republic spoke to Doreen Winkler, head sommelier and founder of Orange Glou, a wine store and subscription service dedicated to showcasing top producers of orange wines from around the world.
As one of "America's Top Sommeliers" selected by Forbes, Winkler knows more than a thing or two about the right and wrong way to enjoy wine. She shared a few common mistakes you should avoid, starting with the mindset you have going into the wine tasting. "The biggest mistake to make is to just drink the whole glass and not take your time to taste it," the wine expert told us. In other words, never guzzle the wine like you would at home or a bar, where getting a quick buzz might be your goal. When you decide to indulge in a glass, be ready to pace yourself slowly and really uncover the wine's flavors one sip at a time.
Don't ignore your other senses when tasting a wine
Doreen Winkler emphasized how important it is to take your time to study each wine you taste — even before you take a sip. Look carefully at the drink's color and see if it changes at all when you swirl it in your glass to aerate it. Inhale the aroma slowly and see if you can identify certain notes before the wine touches your lips.
Once you are ready to start drinking, the expert advised, "[Take] small sips to let the wine reveal itself." To ensure you don't drink your wine too quickly, try gently setting your glass down after each sip (and make sure you hold the glass by the stem, too). Swirl the drink in your mouth slightly to really immerse your taste buds in the full body of the beverage.
At a formal tasting, follow the presenter
Wine tastings can be both fun and educational, if you follow the right etiquette. Doreen Winkler told Food Republic that most formal tastings have a certain structure that guests are highly encouraged to follow in order to get the most out of the experience. When you are doubting how to taste your wine, match the sommelier's pace.
Having an expert at your disposal is also a great time to inquire about certain practices, like which notes you should be looking for or how long to swirl your wine before swallowing. Asking your sommelier questions can also let you debunk common myths about wine and help you decide which bottles are worth investing in.
Be open about trying different kinds of wine
Appreciating a wine can be a bit intimidating, especially if you are not a seasoned oenophile. But the wide variety offered at a wine tasting makes it a great opportunity to become more familiar with the world of vino. Of course, you have to be open to the new experience to get the most out of it. "Come in with an open mind and try not to have any preconceptions as that can cloud your judgement of the wine," Doreen Winkler said. "The worst thing you can do is already have an opinion and not be open to tasting something."
It's totally okay if you typically drink boxed cabernet sauvignons from the grocery store, or favor lighter whites and rosés, but try not to let your preferences stop you from trying things outside of your comfort zone. You'll be surprised how much a change in mindset can impact whether you enjoy something or not.
Don't judge a wine by the first sip
After you have tried all the wines that a tasting has to offer, you may already be forming some strong opinions, but don't be quick to count out a bottle after an initial taste. According to Doreen Winkler, "Some wines can change or evolve in the glass even in a few minutes." Let the wine bloom and develop while you alternate between smelling, swirling, and sipping. This will also help you maintain that slow, steady pace that is so important to your wine tasting experience. If at first you don't enjoy a certain variety, Winkler encourages you to sip and sip again.
Ultimately, the best thing you can do when tasting wine is be willing to try something new, and take your time while doing it. You may not become a wine expert overnight, but with practice and an open mind, you will likely find at least one new wine you enjoy in no time.