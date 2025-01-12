Peanut Butter Pump: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

If you're someone who likes to consume peanut butter on the regular, one inventor's idea makes it simpler to get virtually every drop of the nutty substance out of its jar — no fuss, no muss. Just a quick press of a pump and out it comes in even strokes. Should you eat peanut butter every day? Many people do. If you're one of them, the Peanut Butter Pump could be right up your alley — the perfect hardware to go with other Shark-alum, Nuts 'N More.

The product debuted on season 11, episode 7 of "Shark Tank," and was introduced to the Sharks by inventor Andy Scherer. The device was simple enough in concept. Similar to pumps used for dispensing lotion or soap, the Peanut Butter Pump is affixed to the opening of a peanut butter jar and was engineered to use suction to remove the condiment smoothly and uniformly, cleaning the sides of the container and extracting every bit of nut butter.

Scherer originally crowdfunded his invention on Indiegogo, initially raising over $100,000 from more than 3,000 investors. He then approached the Sharks, hoping to get their backing to help take his idea from prototype to production. He explained that he first explored the idea for his pump after being laid off from a job in finance. "But I didn't get mad. Instead, I got hungry," he told the Sharks (via YouTube). "So, I went home, and I made a sandwich." While Scherer didn't specify what sweet topping he paired with his snack — eating that post-firing peanut butter sammie was the inspiration behind creating the Peanut Butter Pump.