The Peanut Butter Gadget You Didn't Know You Needed

There aren't many ingredients quite like peanut butter: It's equally delicious in sweets as it is in savory foods, from easy two-ingredient peanut butter fudge to spicy peanut sauce with Indonesian gado-gado salad. There's just one drawback if you like your peanut butter natural: oil separation. The healthiest peanut butter brands are made without additives, sugar, and hydrogenated oils, but when oils are non-hydrogenated, they eventually separate from the solids in the PB and pool at the top of the jar. Before eating, you have to mix the oil back in, which is easier said than done.

That's where Grandpa Witmer's Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Mixer comes in. This brilliant device is essentially a screw-on lid with a crank on one end and a curved hook on the other. You place the lid over your PB jar, then insert the metal hook and turn the crank until your spread is thoroughly mixed. Normally, it takes strength to push through the hard mass of peanut sediment, and the process can even result in hurting your hands and making an oily mess. This gadget mixes natural PB almost effortlessly, sparing your hands the dirty work, literally, as it also keeps the oil from spilling out of the jar.