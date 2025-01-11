The Yard Milkshake Bar: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

When husband and wife team Chelsea and Logan Green wanted to open a second ice cream shop location, they decided to make something new and exciting. Though Chelsea's previous dessert shop, Island Ice Cream, was successful, the pair of entrepreneurs wanted to try something different to draw in customers. In 2017, they opened The Yard Milkshake Bar in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Alabama to wild local success.

Though they set up shop in a location that had previously held other failed ice cream shops, locals lined up around the block for a taste of The Yard's desserts. The couple quickly felt that they simply couldn't keep up with demand and decided to open new locations in Austin, Panama City, and Fairhope in the following years. Toting a wide array of shockingly Instagram-worthy milkshakes, including the half-gallon Shake Boss, with dozens of toppings, flavors, and frostings, the couple felt they could achieve great success and growth on their own. However, they wanted to accelerate the process by seeking outside investors.

Neither of the Greens was new to entrepreneurship, so they knew their business had great potential with the right people behind it. With Logan's sister-in-law (their Chief of Operations), Ali, in tow, The Yard's team brought their business to "Shark Tank," offering 10% of their future franchise business in exchange for a $400,000 investment.