The Unexpected Fruit Peel That Can Be Transformed Into A Vegan Bacon Alternative
Banana peels probably aren't the first thing you think of when you're fantasizing about sinking your teeth into a juicy BLT, so you might be surprised to learn they're a contender in the world of plant-based alternatives. We've already seen the rise of eggplant bacon and Gordon Ramsay's favorite: rice-paper bacon, so it was probably only a matter of time until bananas had a moment in the spotlight. On their own, they often go straight into the compost bin — but once you know how to cook them properly, banana peels really can be transformed into smoky, crispy morsels worthy of your next breakfast. This clever repurposing of food scraps not only helps reduce your overall food waste but also offers an innovative way to get a little extra fruit and veg. Win-win!
The key to a banana peel's bacon-ability lies in its porous texture, which will absorb any marinade you put it in. So marinate it in some smoky, bacon-y flavors, and you're already halfway to a convincing substitute. The process works best on peels from bananas that are ripe with brown spots but not bruised, as bruising can affect texture and even flavor. To prevent bruising and keep your bananas in top condition, make sure you're storing them correctly.
Unlock bold, smoky flavors with the right seasoning
The banana peel's transformation into bacon starts with a bold marinade. Create a base of soy sauce, liquid smoke, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and garlic powder — adding anything else you might particularly prefer on top of that. For example, for a spicy twist, you could add a sprinkle of cayenne or chili powder. The ability to adapt the marinade makes this banana peel bacon perfect for a variety of dishes from a classic breakfast sandwich to a topper for vegan mac and cheese.
And if you've never cooked with liquid smoke before, it's a safe and effective way to infuse any food with a hearty straight-from-the-barbecue flavor. Produced from real wood smoke, a few drops of this liquid gold will make banana peels taste like they've been in the smoker, without any of the effort. To ensure the peels absorb as much as possible, scrape the fleshy parts of the peel off and allow them to marinate for at least four hours before cooking.
To strike the perfect balance between chewiness and crispiness, so pan-frying is the most obvious choice, requiring just a non-stick skillet and a touch of oil. However, baking the banana peels or popping them in the air-fryer should deliver a similar crispy result. No matter how you choose to cook your banana peels, just make sure you monitor the process closely as they can quickly overcook and no one needs to start their day with burned bacon.