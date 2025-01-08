The Unexpected Fruit Peel That Can Be Transformed Into A Vegan Bacon Alternative

Banana peels probably aren't the first thing you think of when you're fantasizing about sinking your teeth into a juicy BLT, so you might be surprised to learn they're a contender in the world of plant-based alternatives. We've already seen the rise of eggplant bacon and Gordon Ramsay's favorite: rice-paper bacon, so it was probably only a matter of time until bananas had a moment in the spotlight. On their own, they often go straight into the compost bin — but once you know how to cook them properly, banana peels really can be transformed into smoky, crispy morsels worthy of your next breakfast. This clever repurposing of food scraps not only helps reduce your overall food waste but also offers an innovative way to get a little extra fruit and veg. Win-win!

The key to a banana peel's bacon-ability lies in its porous texture, which will absorb any marinade you put it in. So marinate it in some smoky, bacon-y flavors, and you're already halfway to a convincing substitute. The process works best on peels from bananas that are ripe with brown spots but not bruised, as bruising can affect texture and even flavor. To prevent bruising and keep your bananas in top condition, make sure you're storing them correctly.