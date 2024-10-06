Is Subway's Bread Actually Bread? The Answer Is More Complicated Than You'd Think

When you walk into a Subway and smell the scent of bread, you may actually be smelling a type of cake — according to Ireland's Supreme Court, that is. In 2020, it ruled that the sugar content in Subway's savory sandwich bread was above the legal limit required to be labeled "bread," according to the country's Value-Added Tax Act of 1972, which states that for a baked good to qualify as bread, its sugar content cannot exceed 2% of the total weight of flour. The court reported that Subway's bread contains five times that amount of sugar. While the chain's Italian Herb and Cheese bread clearly doesn't resemble a classic chocolate cake, the ruling stated that Subway's bread may actually be closer to cake when considering its sugar content.

The court case was originally opened by a Subway franchisee that wanted to avoid paying the value-added tax on staple food products. Thus began a lengthy dispute over the definitions of each ingredient, eventually leading to the discovery that Subway's high sugar content in the bread warranted redefining it, per the court ruling. For the time being, other countries, including the United States, still consider Subway's bread to be bread. However, word of the Irish Supreme Court judgment quickly spread, prompting many customers to reconsider whether they view Subway's sugary bread as the real deal.