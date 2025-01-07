What Kind Of Alcohol Is Soju?

In the past century, soju, a traditional and delicious Korean import, became increasingly difficult to nail down with precise categorization. Made of distilled rice or other starches such as sweet potatoes, tapioca, or wheat, modern soju is essentially grain alcohol with a few twists. It's developed a life and taxonomy of its own, becoming one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in the world.

Soju has a 2,000-year history, over which it's evolved from a potent, 35% ABV rice liquor to the now popular 20% diluted grain alcohol with sweeteners and added flavors. In 1965, producers began distilling batches of 95% ABV soju and diluting it. But it wasn't until 2007 that they seized the growing market for weaker, sweeter drinks that are just as good straight as they are in a cocktail. Most modern soju are, at their core, diluted grain alcohols with ABVs and flavor profiles similar to those of most liqueurs, particularly if they have fruit like cherry or plum added to them.

Soju's moderate alcohol content gives it a soft, heady flavor similar to vodka but without the burn. It has a particularly smooth mouthfeel that coats the tongue in a bouquet of distilled rice. When consumed straight, it offers enough booze to catch a buzz but not so much you'll worry about getting to work in the morning. However, you can also use Korea's low-proof, rice-based soju in cocktails in ample amounts to ensure you'll taste the booze mixing with all your other ingredients.