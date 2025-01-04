How Much Food Do You Really Need To Stock Up On For A Winter Storm?

When it comes to inclement weather, the longstanding Boy Scout motto "Be prepared" sums up the course of action well. We've all seen the mayhem that ensues as panicked people descend on grocery stores and clean out the shelves before a winter storm. On the other hand, a savvy household might prepare months in advance to weather such storms — but how much food do you really need in case a snowdrift piles up at your door?

As a general guideline, you should have enough food and water on hand to last up to two weeks in case of an emergency situation, according to FEMA. A storm may not keep you inside that long, but it's best to be cautious. You should also be adequately stocked with things like fuel for gas-powered cooking devices, and wood and other supplies for fireplaces and wood-burning stoves, which you may need to use for cooking in a power outage.

When purchasing food, it's important to consider the needs of those living in your home. Does anyone have food allergies or gluten intolerance? Do you need to plan out low-carb options for a diabetic? How about stocking up on extra pet food? Thinking through these factors is vital before doing your planning and subsequent shopping. If allergies and other special dietary considerations don't apply, Costco sells ready-made emergency food buckets stocked with entrees and sides that only require reconstitution with water. Similar emergency supply kits are also available elsewhere, and are certainly an easy option.